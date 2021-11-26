Downing ONE VCT plc

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

26 November 2021

Top-up Offer for Subscription

The Company announces that it has published an Investment Memorandum relating to a Top-Up Offer for Subscription in respect of its Ordinary Shares (the "Top-Up Offer").

The Top-Up Offer opened on 26 November 2021 and will close no later than 3.00 p.m. on 5 April 2022 in the case of the 2021/22 tax year and on 31 October 2022 in the case of the 2022/23 tax year (unless extended, fully subscribed or closed earlier). The Top-Up Offer is for up to 10,510,628 Ordinary Shares (Approx. £6.7 million).

A downloadable version of the Investment Memorandum can be obtained from:

https://www.downing.co.uk/existing-investor/downing-one-vct

The Investment Memorandum will also be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism