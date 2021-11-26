Global HMI Software Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Eaton, Inductive Automation and Siemens Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global HMI Software Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the HMI software market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.47 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 12.31% during the forecast period. The report on the HMI software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by technological developments in HMI software and the usage of analytics among end-user industries.
The HMI software market analysis includes end-user, type, and deployment segments and geographic landscape.
The HMI software market is segmented as below:
By End-user
- Process industries
- Discrete industries
By Type
- Machine-level
- Supervisory
By Deployment
- On-premise
- Cloud-based
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
This study identifies the increasing need to improve process efficiency in manufacturing plants as one of the prime reasons driving the HMI software market growth during the next few years.
The report on HMI software market covers the following areas:
- HMI software market sizing
- HMI software market forecast
- HMI software market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading HMI software market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Elektrobit Automotive GmbH, Inductive Automation LLC, Ing. Punzenberger COPA-DATA GmbH, National Instruments Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Spectris Plc. Also, the HMI software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Process industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Discrete industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
6. Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Machine-level - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Supervisory - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
7. Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Deployment
8. Customer landscape
9. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
10. Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
11. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB Ltd.
- Eaton Corporation Plc
- Elektrobit Automotive GmbH
- Inductive Automation LLC
- Ing. Punzenberger COPA-DATA GmbH
- National Instruments Corp.
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Spectris Plc
12. Appendix
