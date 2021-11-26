Global HMI Software Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Eaton, Inductive Automation and Siemens Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global HMI Software Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the HMI software market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.47 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 12.31% during the forecast period. The report on the HMI software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by technological developments in HMI software and the usage of analytics among end-user industries.



The HMI software market analysis includes end-user, type, and deployment segments and geographic landscape.



The HMI software market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Process industries

Discrete industries

By Type

Machine-level

Supervisory

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud-based

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

South America

This study identifies the increasing need to improve process efficiency in manufacturing plants as one of the prime reasons driving the HMI software market growth during the next few years.



The report on HMI software market covers the following areas:

HMI software market sizing

HMI software market forecast

HMI software market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading HMI software market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Elektrobit Automotive GmbH, Inductive Automation LLC, Ing. Punzenberger COPA-DATA GmbH, National Instruments Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Spectris Plc. Also, the HMI software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Process industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Discrete industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

6. Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Machine-level - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Supervisory - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

7. Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

8. Customer landscape

9. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

10. Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

11. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corporation Plc

Elektrobit Automotive GmbH

Inductive Automation LLC

Ing. Punzenberger COPA-DATA GmbH

National Instruments Corp.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Spectris Plc

12. Appendix

