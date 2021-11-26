The Global Industrial Clutches and Brakes Market is expected to grow by $ 275.68 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.25% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Clutches and Brakes Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793519/?utm_source=GNW

25% during the forecast period. Our report on the industrial clutches and brakes market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for higher capacity conveyor drives and technology-driven improvement in friction systems. In addition, the increasing demand for higher capacity conveyor drives is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The industrial clutches and brakes market analysis includes product and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The industrial clutches and brakes market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Mechanical friction clutches and brakes

• Electromagnetic clutches and brakes

• Over-running and heavy-duty clutches and brakes

• Other clutches and brakes



By End-user

• Oil and gas industry

• Mining industry

• Power industry

• Other industries



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rising need for industrial automationas one of the prime reasons driving the industrial clutches and brakes market growth during the next few years.



Our report on industrial clutches and brakes market covers the following areas:

• Industrial clutches and brakes market sizing

• Industrial clutches and brakes market forecast

• Industrial clutches and brakes market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial clutches and brakes market vendors that include Altra Industrial Motion Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, Electroid Co., GKN Automotive Ltd., Hilliard Corp., Lenze SE, Nexen Group Inc., Regal Beloit Corp., The Rowland Co., and Thomson Industries Inc. Also, the industrial clutches and brakes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

