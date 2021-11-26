Introducing Kaiweets' KM601 - the Ideal Smart Digital Multimeter for Beginners

HONG KONG, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After worldwide success with its industry-leading multimeters for electrical professionals, Kaiweets is shifting its product line to incorporate additional smart, automated features with the all-new KM601 digital multimeter. The KM601 was designed with novice electricians in mind, leveraging smart technologies that automatically and accurately measure AC/DC voltage, AC/DC current and 10A current, while also offering testing capabilities for continuity, capacitance, frequency, duty cycle, resistance, diode, temperature, NCV and live wire.

While strong enough to tackle industrial-level needs, the KM601 is a fitting option for solving household electrical problems. This next-generation smart multimeter is both eco-friendly and affordable, with a large, 3.54-inch LCD display in a smartphone form factor that makes information clear to users. The screen's use of a semicircle pointer to display data is an industry-first, patented technology. Additionally, the KM601 is equipped with a rubber button instead of the traditional multimeter rotary knob—another feature that is both simple and increases the product's service life by 1.6 times.

Safety is also a top priority for Kaiweets, especially when it comes to DIYers and amateurs. The KM601 multimeter is certified with CE and RoHS, while the design and manufacturing strictly complies with IEC61010-1 CAT III 1000V, CAT IV 600V overvoltage safety standards and pollution level 2. The product's dual ceramic fuses and silicone cover prevent burning, overloading or electric shock.

"Our new KM601 digital multimeter comes packed with smart technology, automating many of the measurements that provide new electricians or homeowners with accuracy issues," said Kai Chueng, product Director at Kaiweets. "With its multitude of measurement options in one smart, affordable and eco-friendly package, we anticipate the KM601 will quickly become our most popular, best-selling multimeter product."

Kaiweets KM601 can be purchased online for $45.99. The company sells five other digital multimeters, including the HT118A, HT113B, KM100, HT208A and HT206A. These products range in price from $15.99 to $36.99, a lower price point compared with the KM601 due to the lack of the robust smart technology found in this latest product. As with all Kaiweets products, the company's digital multimeters come with a three-year warranty and free shipping with a 30-day return policy.

To learn more about Kaiweets, visit https://kaiweets.com/ .

About Kaiweets

Kaiweets produces high-quality, affordable electrical testing tools and DIY accessories that are innovative, eco-friendly and easy to use. Founded in 2018 in Hong Kong, Kaiweets provides craftsmen with a customer-centric shopping experience, offering comprehensive pre- and post-sales service, free shipping and a wide range of products. The company's core products include multimeters, self-leveling lasers, air quality monitors, DIY accessories and more. For more information, visit https://kaiweets.com/ .

