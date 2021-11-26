Harmony Launcher Raises $1.7 Million In Private Seed Funding to create the world’s first IDO + IGO Launchpad & Incubator on Harmony blockchain

Delhi, India, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) The successful completion of our Private seed fundraising rounds marks an important step towards making Harmony Launcher a reality, Aside from establishing a solid initial base of token holders and supporters.

The private seed round was led by some of the industry’s prominent backers such as Basics Capital, Moonwhale Ventures, X21 Digital,AU21 Capital, Maven Capital, Magnus Capital,Gains Capital ,Everese Capital , Ex Network and with participation from other venture capitals and private equity investors such as, OASIS Capital, Region Venture, NFT Tech, Lotus Captial, BlueMoon Capital,CRT Capital , Cathy Capital, ZB Capital , Fish Dao , Dutch Crypto Investors, BMW Venture Capital, ZBS Capital, Andromeda, Avalon Capital, Hello Capital, Angelone Capital, Inverse, AVstar Capital, Azer Capital ,Avisa Venture , Unanimous Capital, and Connect Ico.

Harmony Launcher’s primary aim is to establish a foreground for Harmony Blockchain based projects to raise initial funds/capital in a safe, secure and hassle-free manner, encouraging more and more start-ups to utilise harmony blockchain as their core foundation.

“The Lack of Launchpads on the Harmony Blockchain seems to hinder the growth, development & Utilisation of harmony blockchain by upcoming projects, this falls among one of the reason why we have created harmony launcher.

We would like to express our gratitude to all our investors who foresaw the potential and the problem harmony launcher tends solve within the crypto community.

The proceeds from these investments would be utilised to shape harmony launcher to fit perfectly between the void that links harmony based projects to the blockchain ecosystem.” - Said Mr. Harshad, CEO of Harmony Launcher.

About Harmony Launcher

Harmony Launcher is the world’s first decentralized IGO + IDO Launchpad & Incubator with an integrated AMM DEX built on the harmony Blockchain who’s focus would be on incubating and providing all the fundamental and necessary grounds for start-ups and projects based on the harmony network to build, raise funds & launch successfully.

Harmony launcher would be a one-stop incubator platform accelerating the growth and development of Harmony blockchain based start-ups while giving investors a fair opportunity to invest smartly and securely.

