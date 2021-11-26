Resolution of the sole shareholder of AB Petrašiūnų katilinė on approval of the reorganisation

English Lithuanian

On 2021-11-26, the Board of AB Kauno energija, which performs the functions of the sole shareholder of AB Petrašiūnų katilinė, adopted a decision:

1. To approve the reorganisation of the limited lability company Petrašiūnų katilinė by way of merger, by merging the limited lability company Petrašiūnų katilinė (company code 304217723), which after the reorganisation will cease its as a legal entity, to the limited lability company Kauno energija (company code 235014830), which is participating in the reorganisation, and which will continue after the reorganisation, and to instruct the Management Board of the limited lability company Petrašiūnų katilinė to prepare and publish the terms and conditions of the reorganisation in accordance with the procedure laid down by law, also to carry out the other actions necessary for the implementation of this decision, without preparing any interim sets of financial statements.

2. Whereas the limited lability company Kauno energija is the sole shareholder of limited liability company Petrašiūnų katilinė, the reorganisation by way f merger of limited liability company Kauno energija and limited liability company Petrašiūnų katilinė shall be carried out in accordance with the procedure set out in Article 70 of the Law of the Republic of Lithuania on Companies (the Law), i.e., without carrying out an assessment of the conditions of the reorganisation by way of merger and without preparing the report on the assessment of the conditions of the merger reorganisation and the Board's written report on the reorganisation.

3. Without convening a general meeting of shareholders in the case provided for in Article 70(2) of the Law, the decision on the reorganisation by way of merger, which will approve the terms and conditions of the reorganisation and amend the Articles of Association of AB Kauno energija, which will continue after the reorganisation, shall be taken by the Management Board of the AB Kauno energija, which will continue to operate after the reorganisation, upon the expiration of the period referred to in paragraph 2(3) of the present Article.

The draft terms and conditions of the reorganisation of the limited liability company Kauno energija and the limited liability company Petrašiūnų katilinė will be available for access in the manner and within the time limits established by the Law on the websites www.kaunoenergija.lt, www.kaunoenergija.lt/ab-petrasiunu-katiline, and www.nasdaq.lt, and at the registered offices of the companies: registered office of the limited liability company Kauno energija at Raudondvario pl. 84, Kaunas, and at the registered office of the limited liability company Petrašiūnų katilinė at R. Kalantos g. 49, Kaunas.

Loreta Miliauskienė, Head of the Economic Department, tel. +370 37 305 855