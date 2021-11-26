The Global Geographic Information System Analytics Market is expected to grow by $ 13.21 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 15.44% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Geographic Information System Analytics Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03952866/?utm_source=GNW

21 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 15.44% during the forecast period. Our report on the geographic information system analytics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need for efficient land management and increased demand for new mobile GIS sensor platforms. In addition, the need for efficient land management is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The geographic information system analytics market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The geographic information system analytics market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Retail and real estate

• Government and utilities

• Telecom

• Manufacturing and automotive

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growing need for real-time data captureas one of the prime reasons driving the geographic information system analytics market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on geographic information system analytics market covers the following areas:

• Geographic information system analytics market sizing

• Geographic information system analytics market forecast

• Geographic information system analytics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading geographic information system analytics market vendors that include Bentley Systems Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, Hi-target Navigation Tech Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Pitney Bowes Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., and Trimble Inc. Also, the geographic information system analytics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

