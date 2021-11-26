The Global Gasket and Seals Market is expected to grow by $ 18.36 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.58% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gasket and Seals Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03767916/?utm_source=GNW

58% during the forecast period. Our report on the gasket and seals market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in adoption of seals and gaskets by automotive industry and increasing need to improve efficiency of engineered equipment. In addition, rise in adoption of seals and gaskets by automotive industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The gasket and seals market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The gasket and seals market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive

• Industrial machinery

• Electrical and electronics

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growth in aftermarket salesas one of the prime reasons driving the gasket and seals market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on gasket and seals market covers the following areas:

• Gasket and seals market sizing

• Gasket and seals market forecast

• Gasket and seals market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gasket and seals market vendors that include AB SKF, Aesseal Plc, Boyd Corp., Dana Inc., ElringKlinger AG, Flowserve Corp., Freudenberg FST GmbH, Smiths Group Plc, Tenneco Inc., and Trelleborg AB. Also, the gasket and seals market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

