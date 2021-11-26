The Global Golf Push and Pull Cart Market is expected to grow by $ 112.15 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.59% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Golf Push and Pull Cart Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03747087/?utm_source=GNW

59% during the forecast period. Our report on the golf push and pull cart market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in the number of golf courses and tournaments and premiumization through product innovations. In addition, an increase in the number of golf courses and tournaments is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The golf push and pull cart market analysis includes the product and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The golf push and pull cart market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Manual carts

• Electric carts



By End-user

• Commercial

• Non-commercial



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the preference for owning carts over rentingas one of the prime reasons driving the golf push and pull cart market growth during the next few years.



The report on golf push and pull cart market covers the following areas:

• Golf push and pull cart market sizing

• Golf push and pull cart market forecast

• Golf push and pull cart market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading golf push and pull cart market vendors that include Alphard Golf Inc., Axglo International Inc., Bat-Caddy LLC, Cart Tek, Dynamic Brands, Golf Tech Golfartikelvertriebs GmbH, Innovative Sports Distributors LLC, Suzhou Eagle Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Textron Inc., and The Proactive Sports Group. Also, the golf push and pull cart market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

