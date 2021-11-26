Billionaire Investor Mark Cuban to Share Stage at BTC Miami With Mayor Francis X. Suarez to Kick Off Blockchain Week

MIAMI, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business titan and billionaire investor Mark Cuban joins crypto-friendly Miami Mayor, Francis Suarez as headline speakers at The North American Bitcoin Conference (TNABC) at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida, on January 17-19, 2022.

The largest crypto conference and trade show of Blockchain Week Miami, TNABC will focus on discussing the latest technologies, trends, and opportunities in the cryptocurrency and blockchain markets, including:

Institutional Investment like Grayscale, Microstrategy, ETFs, and NFTs

like Grayscale, Microstrategy, ETFs, and NFTs Newest Opportunities in Blockchain like Regulatory Sandboxes, and Restrictions

like Regulatory Sandboxes, and Restrictions Decentralized Finance like DeFi, "Ethereum killers", and Yield Farming

like DeFi, "Ethereum killers", and Yield Farming Central Bank Digital Currencies like Stablecoins and Tether

Mark Cuban is an entrepreneur, television personality from the hit ABC reality TV series "Shark Tank". He is the owner of the Dallas Mavericks professional basketball team of the National Basketball Association and chairman of AXS-TV. He also has 18 blockchain companies including Lazy.com.

Speaking of the evolving landscape of crypto-investment, Cuban says, "I'm investing in things like decentralized insurance applications, decentralized ways to distribute NFTs, which allow for things like 3-D printing files, textbooks - so many different applications."

Francis X. Suarez is the 33rd mayor of Miami who has aspirations of making Miami "the first city in America to give a Bitcoin yield as a dividend directly to its residents." He hopes to one day run the city "without taxes".

Talks by Cuban, Mayor Suarez, and a curated lineup of highest-level crypto investors, blockchain entrepreneurs, and industry pioneers will be delivered to an audience of 4,000+ over 3 days at The North American Bitcoin Conference.

Confirmed speakers include:

Mark Cuban , Renowned Entrepreneur and Investor

, Renowned Entrepreneur and Investor Francis X. Suarez , City of Miami, Mayor

, City of Miami, Mayor Kathleen Breitman , co-founder, Tezos

, co-founder, Tezos Charlie Shrem , Bitcoin pioneer and host, Untold Stories

, Bitcoin pioneer and host, Untold Stories Peter Smith , CEO and founder, Blockchain.com

, CEO and founder, Blockchain.com Nick Spanos , co-founder, Zap.org

, co-founder, Zap.org Craig Sellars , co-founder, Tether

, co-founder, Tether Chance Barnett , Chairman and Chief Strategy Officer, Jewel

, Chairman and Chief Strategy Officer, Jewel Jenna Pilgrim , CEO, Streambed Media

, CEO, Streambed Media Maja Vujinovic, CEO, OGroup

TNABC in Miami is being hosted for its eighth year by Keynote, which is responsible for the largest and longest-running conferences in the blockchain space, such as the World Blockchain Forum (WBF) and the Fantom Developer Conference.

"Our goal and responsibility is to provide a platform that encourages more than just talking about the future. We focus on reshaping, refining, and redefining it. We're incredibly proud that Ethereum, Litecoin, Factom, Dash, and Blockchain Capital have all launched from our stages, and we're excited to see what industry-disrupting techs launch this year," said Moe Levin, CEO of Keynote Limited.

Early Release tickets are now on sale at btcmiami.com with a scheduled price increase coming soon. A full confirmed speakers list can also be found at btcmiami.com/speakers

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact Person: Lyndsey Robson

Contact Email: lyndsey@keynote.ae

Socials: https://twitter.com/keynote_ae

Website: www.btcmiami.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment