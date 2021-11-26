Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales by Award-Winning Brand Amerisleep

Scottsdale, AZ, USA , Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerisleep is a brand best known for its premium, made in America mattresses. The company has incorporated more than a decade of research, design, and innovation into its products. Using advanced technology and quality components, Amerisleep has developed a range of highly-rated mattresses. To make its products more accessible for everyone, the company is offering generous discounts during their Black Friday mattress sale.

With these new discounts, shoppers can save $300 on any mattress, while also getting up to $399 in free accessories. All products are in stock and ready to ship, and for an even more luxurious sleeping experience, shoppers can order an adjustable bed. In fact, Amerisleep’s adjustable bed sets are going for 30% off, providing customers with the best deal on a complete sleep system.

“Each year, Amerisleep offers the best Black Friday mattress deals online and in its retail stores. With its sleep ambassadors available by phone, email, live chat, and in stores, Amerisleep is able to help guide every customer to the perfect mattress for their unique sleep needs,” said April Mayer of Amerisleep.

She added, “Many times, people get lost trying to figure out which mattress and at what price point is right for them. But with the help of our sleep specialists, you’ll get a personalized recommendation and the best savings of the year during our Black Friday sale.” Shoppers can also rest easy knowing their mattresses come with free shipping, free returns, a 100-night sleep trial, and a 20-year warranty.

About Amerisleep

Amerisleep is a US-based brand that’s best known for its line of high-quality, premium mattresses. The company’s mattresses are designed and manufactured in the United States using eco-friendly materials and sleep-enhancing designs.



Website: https://amerisleep.com/