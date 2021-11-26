VILNIAUS BALDAI AB annual audited information for the year 2021

| Source: Vilniaus baldai Vilniaus baldai

Vilnius, LITHUANIA

Please find the attached VILNIAUS BALDAI AB audited consolidated and company's financial statements for the year 2021 ended 31 August 2021 with independent auditor's report.

Enclosed:

1. Confirmation of responsible persons;

2. Independent auditor's report, consolidated annual report, consolidated and company's financial statements for the year 2021 ended 31 August 2021.


Additional information:
Chief Financial Officer
Edgaras Kabečius
Phone No: +370 5 2525700

Attachments


Attachments

Responsible Persons Confirmation 2021 VILNIAUS BALDAI AB consolidated and companys financial statements for the FY21 ended 31 August 2021