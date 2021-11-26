VILNIAUS BALDAI AB annual audited information for the year 2021

English Lithuanian

Please find the attached VILNIAUS BALDAI AB audited consolidated and company's financial statements for the year 2021 ended 31 August 2021 with independent auditor's report.

Enclosed:

1. Confirmation of responsible persons;

2. Independent auditor's report, consolidated annual report, consolidated and company's financial statements for the year 2021 ended 31 August 2021.





Additional information:

Chief Financial Officer

Edgaras Kabečius

Phone No: +370 5 2525700

Attachments