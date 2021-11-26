Psyence Group Invited as First Psychedelic Company to present at the 15th-Annual Global Wellness Summit

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psyence Group Inc. (CSE: PSYG | OTCQB: PSYGF) (“Psyence” or the “Company”), a life science biotechnology company with a focus on natural psychedelics in mental health and well-being, will break new ground as the first psychedelic company invited to speak at the 15th Annual Global Wellness Summit, a gathering of international leaders in the $4.5 trillion global wellness economy.1 Meeting in Boston November 30 to December 3, 2021, the summit includes doctors, activists, and health care executives from research organizations that include Harvard, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Cleveland Clinic and elsewhere.



Psyence’s Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, Mary-Elizabeth Gifford, will host an in-person keynote conversation with Rick Doblin, PhD, Founder and Executive Director of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) on the future of Psychedelics and Healing.

A psychedelic researcher and activist, Doblin is recognized for his work de-stigmatizing psychedelics through evidence-based scientific research. His organization, MAPS, is sponsoring Phase 3 clinical trials of MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD.

Mary-Elizabeth Gifford, chair of the non-profit Global Wellness Institute's Psychedelics & Healing Initiative, leads Corporate Social Responsibility for the Psyence Group, where she works to democratize responsible psychedelic and nature-based solutions for mental health and wellness that also help heal and strengthen the wider community. The “Keynote Conversation” with Gifford and Doblin takes place December 1st, 2021, at 4:10pm EST. This event is in person and registration can be accessed virtually at https://www.globalwellnesssummit.com.

Psyence is a public life science biotechnology company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and (CSE: PSYG) and quoted on the OTCQB (OTCQB: PSYGF), with a focus on natural psychedelics. Psyence works with natural psilocybin products for the healing of psychological trauma and its mental health consequences in the context of palliative care.

Our name “Psyence” combines the words psychedelic and science to affirm our commitment to producing psychedelic medicines developed through evidence-based research. Informed by nature and guided by science, we built and operate one of the world’s first federally licensed commercial psilocybin mushroom cultivation and production facilities.

Our team brings international experience in both business and science and includes experts in mycology, neurology, palliative care, and drug development. We work to develop advanced natural psilocybin products for clinical research and development. We have entered into a long term joint venture to launch mushroom-based mental wellness focused nutraceutical products, the GOODMIND™ collection, to support improved focus, calm, and sleep.

Our key divisions, Psyence Production, Psyence Therapeutics, and Psyence Function, anchor an international collaboration, with operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Jamaica, South Africa and a presence in the United States and Australia.

