SBA’s Elevating Small Business Series: Celebrating Native American-Owned Small Businesses with Live Online Panel

Washington, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHAT: SBA Celebrates Native American-Owned Small Businesses. The U.S. Small Business Administration will host a live online panel session to recognize Native American-owned small businesses and to discuss how they’ve used SBA’s critical financial resources to help them pivot and adapt during the pandemic. SBA’s New Mexico District Director John Garcia will lead the online panel session that will include resources available from the SBA to help Native American entrepreneurs start and grow businesses and compete in the marketplace.
WHEN: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. (EST)
WHO:
- U.S. Representative David Joyce (R-Ohio)
- John Garcia, District Director, SBA’s New Mexico District Office
- Marci L. Posey, Economic Development Specialist, SBA’s Richmond District Office
- Scott Allen, President, Wisdom Tree Technologies, Murray, Kentucky
- Kevin Krigsvold, CEO, Pamunkey Indian Enterprises, King William, Virginia
- Wendy Garcia, Vice President/CFO, NATECH, North Bend, Oregon
HOW: Registration is required. Click here to register: https://nahm.eventbrite.com/.
This event will be recorded.
