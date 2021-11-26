Dutch French English

Regulated information, inside information, Leuven, 26 November 2021 (17.40 hrs CET)

KBC Ancora to distribute an interim dividend of EUR 2.30 per share on 9 December 2021

One-off deviation from KBC Ancora's usual dividend calendar in the light of the additional dividend paid by KBC Group on 17 November 2021 in respect of the 2020 financial year

The Board of Directors of Almancora Société de gestion, statutory director of KBC Ancora, decided at its meeting on 26 November 2021 to declare an interim dividend of EUR 2.30 gross per KBC Ancora share, payable on 9 December 2021. The net coupon amount after deduction of 30% withholding tax amounts to EUR 1.61 per share.

In normal circumstances, KBC Ancora pays its dividend in the form of an interim dividend in June of the financial year concerned. The decision to distribute an interim dividend in December is a one-off deviation from this usual dividend calendar, and follows KBC Group's decision to pay out an additional dividend of EUR 2.00 per KBC Group share in respect of the financial year 2020 in November 2021, in addition to the customary interim dividend of EUR 1.00 per KBC Group share for the current financial year.

Depending among other things on the decisions that KBC Group takes with regard to the payment in 2022 of a final dividend for the 2021 financial year, the Board of Directors of Almancora Société de gestion, statutory director of KBC Ancora, will decide at a later date on whether to distribute a second interim dividend in June 2022 in respect of the 2021/2022 financial year, in accordance with its dividend policy.

The financial services will be provided by KBC Bank, KBC Brussels and CBC Banque.

Relevant dates:

Ex-dividend date: 7 December 2021

Record date: 8 December 2021

Payment date: 9 December 2021

---------------------------------

KBC Ancora is a listed company which holds 18.6% of the shares in KBC Group and which together with Cera, MRBB and the Other Permanent Shareholders is responsible for the shareholder stability and further development of the KBC group. As core shareholders of KBC Group, these parties have signed a shareholder agreement to that effect.

Financial calendar:

28 January 2022 Interim financial report (1H)

26 August 2022 Annual press release for the financial year 2021/2022

28 October 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

This press release is available in Dutch, French and English on the website www.kbcancora.be.

