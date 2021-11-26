Best CBD Oil Black Friday Sales & Cyber Monday Deals in 2021 Are Now Available

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Black Friday 2021 is finally here. AAXLL Supply Co, D.B.A Balance CBD, is delighted to offer customers the chance to experience the benefits of CBD with the bonus of a storewide Buy One Get One Free (BOGO) sale.

Whether you’re looking for Balance CBD’s award-winning oil tinctures or their delicious CBD gummies, you can shop online at Balance CBD this Black Friday and get two items for the price of one.

All Balance CBD products — from low to high strength — are selling with BOGO incentives, but read further for the best Black Friday deals from Balance CBD.

Best Black Friday Deals From Balance CBD

All products from Balance CBD are Buy One Get One Free!

FULL SPECTRUM CBD OIL TINCTURE – NATURAL 5000 mg $94.99

Balance CBD Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture is formulated using simple ingredients; made from pure hemp derived CBD and blended with organic liquid coconut oil. This full spectrum formula is available in bottles as low as 500 mg for $34.95, but the 5000 mg option provides unparalleled value, especially with a BOGO sale. New CBD consumers can also use this product, and take a couple of drops a day from the 5000 mg bottle to make it last for months - this is the most cost effective product on the market. A fab CBD solution for your wallet!

Black Friday CBD Oil: Shop Balance CBD Full Spectrum Oil

FULL SPECTRUM CBD OIL TINCTURE – NATURAL2500 mg $74.95

Balance CBD’s 2500 mg bottle sells for $74.95, and you can get two for the price of one on Black Friday. The tincture features the same high-quality Full Spectrum CBD as the 5000 mg bottle; made with natural ingredients, vegan, and gluten-free. If you’re looking for a gift to give to a loved one this holiday season, this is just the CBD deal for you!

Black Friday CBD Oil: Shop Balance CBD Oil Tincture

CBD GUMMIES – MIXED VARIETY PACK $34.95

Balance CBD Gummies blend flavors like mint mojito and orange dreamsicle with the effects of CBD. These gummies are crafted from real fruit juices, gluten-free and vegan, and made without cruelty. These CBD gummies are designed to keep you cool and stress free like a Penguin in Antarctica. Every package features 300 mg of CBD, divided among 30 gummies. Try them risk free with a 30-day money back guarantee.

Black Friday CBD Gummies: Shop Balance CBD Gummies

CBD CAPSULES & SOFT GELS - FULL SPECTRUM $64.95 / WINTER RELIEF $44.95

This is the best deal on the planet for CBD capsules. Buy One Get One Free! They are extra strength, contain 25mg of CBD and provide the perfect dose every time. These capsules are vegan, and contain additional terpenes to enhance your everyday wellness routine. Just like with the other Balance CBD products, these also come with a 30-day money back guarantee.

Black Friday Capsules: Shop Full Spectrum Soft Gels

Balance CBD is also proud to offer a winter relief formulation that contains vitamins B12, D3, C, and Zinc along with Cordyceps and three types of Curumin extract.

Black Friday Sale: Shop CBD Capsules

CBD CREAM FOR MUSCLE RELIEF – 300MG $34.95

Balance CBD’s heralded CBD Cream For Muscle Relief was featured in the celebrity gift baskets. This specifically formulated cream is designed with nanotechnology that penetrates the skin, applying relief to the site of pain. This cream is infused with scents of lavender, rosemary, and menthol, containing 300 mg of CBD per bottle.

Black Friday CBD Cream: Shop Balance Topical Creams

CBD OIL FOR DOGS - $29.95 - $44.95

We didn’t forget your pets! You can buy Balance CBD oil for dogs in a 300mg ($29.95) and 600mg concentration ($44.95), it’s that’s not enough then you pup will love to get it’s paws on CBD treats! Just like our CBD oil for humans, our pet CBD range has been specially formulated for targeted relief, is Buy One Get One Free this Black Friday!

Black Friday CBD Sale: Shop Balance CBD for Pets

Black Friday CBD Frequently Asked Questions:

Why are Balance CBD products on sale?

We want to ensure that Americans have access to the plant based benefits of CBD. We don’t believe in price gouging.

Black Friday is the perfect time of year to make CBD even more access

We cut out the middlemen, unlike other CBD companies and brands we do not invest heavily in marketing and advertising. We let our customers do the talking! The best form of advertising is word of mouth.

How Long Will the Black Friday Sale Last?

Balance CBD’s Black Friday Sale is a one day event. You will get the best deals today, November 26th, 2021.

Where Can I Find the CBD Best Black Friday Deals?

The best deals can be found on Balance CBD’s website. The best Black Friday deals are found online, and there’s no need to lineup or navigate through crowded shopping malls.

Will Balance CBD have a Cyber Monday CBD Sale?

If stocks last, then Balance CBD will announce its storewide sale on Sunday Night.

Shop the best Black Friday CBD Oil Sale Now!

About Balance CBD

Balance CBD is a marketing leading distributor of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products. Balance CBD products are consistently recognized as some of the best in the country. As well as delivering best-in-class wellness products Balance CBD is dedicated to supporting local communities across America.

In March 2021 Balance CBD joined leading brands such as Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc, McDonald's Corporation and Kroger Company to encourage and reward Americans with incentives to fight the Coronavirus outbreak. Balance CBD supports students with a scholarship via its Cannabis Cares initiative and provides frontline health workers with care packages. If you know a frontline worker who could use a care package full of CBD products you can submit to https://www.balancecbd.com/coronavirus#donation-form

Lastly, Balance CBD still continues to fight alongside individuals and corporations across the country such as Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Apple Inc in supporting America’s Food Fund.

The fund aims to make sure everyone has access to food, visit https://www.balancecbd.com/americas-food-fund to learn more. The fund is less than $900,000 away from reaching its goal of $46,000,000.

About AAXLL

AAXLL is a pioneering cannabis tech company that creates market leading brands. Through proprietary technology AAXLL’s brands such as Balance CBD and Dani Pepper are able to command the digital search ecosystem and deliver innovative, doctor formulated products to the ever-expanding legal markets worldwide. AAXLL can be contacted via email at info@aaxll.com or by phone at +1 (209) 267-2204.

