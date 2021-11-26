ABO-Group Environment announces the appointment of their new CFO Floris Pelgrims

English Dutch French

Ghent, 26th of November 2021, 17:45 – Press release / Regulatory Information

As of 1 January 2022, Floris Pelgrims will start as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Compliance Officer for ABO-Group Environment.

Floris holds two master's degrees, one in commercial engineering and one in financial management from the universities of KU Leuven and Vlerick Management School. The 40-year-old Floris has experience in various sectors and companies, most recently as financial director at BESIX Stay.

Frank De Palmenaer, CEO of ABO-Group, declares: “Floris offers strong added value to support and strengthen the group's growth ambition. He is a young and dynamic person who will be able to oversee the financial integration and the alignment of the newcomers within the group”.

The Board of Directors is confident that Floris will make a valuable contribution to the pursuit of the group's growth ambitions.



“I have been following ABO-Group for some time now and have been impressed by the evolution the group has experienced. I am delighted to join the ABO-Group team and look forward to a successful collaboration," declares Floris Pelgrims.







About ABO-Group Environment

ABO-Group is a specialised engineering company focused on geotechnical engineering, the environment and soil remediation. Through its consultancy and testing & monitoring departments, ABO-Group is active in Belgium, the Netherlands and France, as well as internationally. ABO-Group guarantees its customers a sustainable solution. For a more detailed description of the operations of the group, please consult the ABO-Group website (www.abo-group.eu).

For more information:

Frank De Palmenaer

CEO ABO-Group Environment nv

frank.depalmenaer@abo-group.eu

T +32 (0)9 242 88 88

Attachment