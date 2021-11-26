MoneyShow’s Canada Virtual Expo to Provide Attendees with Timely Investment Ideas for the New Economy

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- MoneyShow, a leading producer of financial conferences for affluent investors, active traders and financial advisors, will be hosting the upcoming MoneyShow Canada Virtual Expo in an entirely digital format from November 30 through December 2, 2021.



History has taught us that investors must be cautious in their asset allocation selections in the late innings of a bull market cycle. Accordingly, MoneyShow’s Canada Virtual Expo has invited the industry’s most sought-after wealth experts from across the North American continent to help share ideas and strategies with conference attendees on how to best identify opportunities in the stock market for profit and protection.

The Virtual Expo provides conference attendees with the information and tools needed to help make them a more successful investor. Information and tools presented will include learning how to trade options and generate a profitable income stream, identifying when a commodity boom turns into a super cycle, discussing how clean energy stocks could get a considerable boost in 2022, and discovering how to find yield in a low-rate environment. All in all, MoneyShow’s Canada Virtual Expo promises to be an unmissable event.

The upcoming three-day event will feature a star-studded line-up of market experts, including more than 40 leading speakers from across the sector and dozens of live sessions. Topics covered will include “Investment strategies for the next economy,” “ETFs to watch in 2022,” “Targeting stock trading opportunities using price action,” “How to construct a low-cost emerging markets portfolio using ETFs,” and “How to trade options and generate a profitable income stream in just over 30 minutes a day.”

In addition to the live presentations and panel discussions, the virtual expo will also provide attendees with access to a virtual exhibit hall that offers the latest financial product and service offerings from dozens of industry leaders, along with free research reports, corporate videos, investor kits and educational newsletters. Moreover, conference delegates will have the chance to virtually interact with representatives from a number of the companies in attendance to pose any questions they may have.

Additional information about the MoneyShow Canada Virtual Expo, as well as details for registration, can be found at the following link: https://ibn.fm/Z G N85

About MoneyShow:

MoneyShow has a long history of creating successful investors and traders through timely investing and trading education, delivered by powerful experts who are best-selling authors, market analysts, portfolio managers, award-winning financial journalists, and newsletter editors. With MoneyShow’s interactive environment, our audience of over one million passionate investors and traders are offered a unique format of live, interactive exchange, which generates unparalleled experience for both the expert and the investor and trader.

With constant network expansion, we continue to create broader distribution of our expert commentary through virtual events, face-to-face forums, social media, and in-depth courses that educate and guide qualified investors and traders to outperform the market. Each session energizes, empowers, and educates everyone who participates. The opportunity for learning and profit within this highly charged atmosphere draws hundreds of thousands of enthusiasts, year after year.

General Inquiries:

Jordan Berger

VP, Media and Marketing

JordanBerger@MoneyShow.com

941-373-2255

Corporate Communications: