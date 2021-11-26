Floki Metaverse is Integrating NFTs and Metaverse Capabilities

Dubai, UAE, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) The platform aims to offer its users a way of earning passive income by being HOLDERS in $FLOKI. Recently, Floki Metaverse launched its private sale in under 28 minutes with an oversubscription of three times.



Photo Available: Floki Metaverse

The project is planning to launch an NFT Marketplace in the first quarter of 2022. The marketplace will allow users to access, trade, mint, and exchange NFTs on the BSC. With its features, the platform is joining the trend that is revolutionizing the future of the digital realm.

Presale Details

The first private sale involved 10% of the total supply, 10,000,000,000. Each BNB sold 250,000,000 $FLMT. Before the first presale, Floki Metaverse burned a total of 11% of the total supply. The second presale involved 20% of the total supply, 20,000,000,000. A total of 200,000,000 $FLMT got sold for a BNB. As mentioned, the presale was full in 28 minutes. Meanwhile, the public sale took place on the 22nd Nov 2021 on PinkSale.

Rewards Paid Automatically

You do not need to claim your earned $FLOKI for the first time. It gets instantly sent to your wallet. Add the FLOKI INU ($Floki Contract Address) to your wallet, and you're ready to go.

Metaverse is in Development

The metaverse is the culmination of all the processes and protocols that power the internet. Also, it involves the coming Web3, consolidating into a single, interoperable realm. Communications, money, gaming worlds, personal profiles, NFTs, and other services are all part of a more extensive online experience in this future world.

The NFT MarketPlace

Floki Metaverse is creating an easy-to-use NFT marketplace for the average individual. It will allow other apps, like wallets or DAO frameworks, to use the platform for browsing/discovery and governance of NFTs. It was designed specifically for that purpose.

The NFT marketplace has a royalty standard in place for both minted and externally minted NFTs. It allows NFTs purchased and sold on protocol apps to be bought and sold on other protocol applications while still conforming to creator and platform royalties.

About Floki Metaverse

Floki Metaverse is a platform with a single mission in mind. It brings NFTs and the Metaverse to the masses. You can find more details on their:

