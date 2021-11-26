Rescale Ranked 227th Fastest-Growing Company in North America on Deloitte’s 2021 Technology Fast 500

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rescale , the leading hybrid cloud high performance computing (HPC) platform enabling intelligent computing for digital R&D, today announced that it has been named to Deloitte’s 2021 Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing — public and private — technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. The ranking is now in its 27th year and award winners for 2021 are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth during the period from 2017 to 2020. According to Deloitte, Rescale has achieved 592% growth in revenue over the last three years and continues to see the growth of cloud HPC accelerate in 2021.



“We are honored to be recognized by Deloitte for our explosive growth by successfully empowering engineers and scientists to solve some of the biggest challenges the world faces today,” said Joris Poort, CEO and founder of Rescale. “Businesses are increasingly dealing with more complex product development and business processes. Our platform helps our customers meet the demand for more specialized hardware, faster and easier access to the latest computing resources, applications plus artificial intelligence/machine learning-capable computation to scale to support these new workloads.”

About Rescale

Rescale (@rescaleinc) is the leading intelligent computing platform for digital R&D. With AI-enabled automation, Rescale empowers organizations to achieve engineering breakthroughs faster and more efficiently through automation, performance optimization, and R&D collaboration. Over 400 customers from startups to Fortune 50 enterprises use Rescale to accelerate design cycles and commercialize new product innovations. Rescale empowers scientists and engineers outcome-based SLA’s, while providing enterprise IT & HPC teams policy-based security and control on their cloud infrastructure of choice.

