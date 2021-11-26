New Shooting Simulator Brand, SlickShot, Enters the Market With Real-Feel Handguns and 3D Gaming Software for at Home Play and Target Practice

BRIGHTON, Mich., Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SlickShot, a new to the scene at-home shooting simulator, offers shooters the ability to play games or work on their marksmanship with the software's IPSC targets and courses in an easy to set up solution. With real-feel weighted glock replica guns with replicable magazines, the simulator offers two course layouts with five stations per course.
SlickShot joins the sportsman's simulator software lineup with the Company's existing OptiShot Hunt, a hunting and shooting simulator with over 70 realistic expeditions and authentic firearms including handgun and rifle options, and golf simulator OptiShot Golf, the world's most popular golf simulator with 15 world-renowned courses and the award-wining "Golf in a Box" simulator set up offering online tournament play.
SlickShot is celebrating the product launch on Black Friday with a holiday sales price of $1,999.00 down from the MRSP $2,500.00 and can be purchased at www.slickshot.com.
Features:
SlickShot Game Software
IPSC Targets and Courses
3D Interactive Game Software
Times Course Play
Multiple Player Options
SIRT110 Glock Replica Guns
Real-feel Weighted
Replicable Magazines
Includes 2 Course layouts
Includes 5 stations per Course
Live Leaderboard of best scores
Timed Course Play
System Requirements:
OS: Windows 10
Video: DirectX compatible video card with a minimum of 256MB VRAM
Storage: 3GB of free space
Memory: 4GB or greater
Connection: USB 2.0 port
Internet connection is required
Product video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OzFw82WX6TU
Media Contact:
Alyson Johnson
alyson@gillygroup.com
973.886.7884
Related Images
Image 1: SlickShot Simulator
SlickShot shooting simulator Logo
