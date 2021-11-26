New Shooting Simulator Brand, SlickShot, Enters the Market With Real-Feel Handguns and 3D Gaming Software for at Home Play and Target Practice

BRIGHTON, Mich., Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SlickShot, a new to the scene at-home shooting simulator, offers shooters the ability to play games or work on their marksmanship with the software's IPSC targets and courses in an easy to set up solution. With real-feel weighted glock replica guns with replicable magazines, the simulator offers two course layouts with five stations per course.



SlickShot joins the sportsman's simulator software lineup with the Company's existing OptiShot Hunt, a hunting and shooting simulator with over 70 realistic expeditions and authentic firearms including handgun and rifle options, and golf simulator OptiShot Golf, the world's most popular golf simulator with 15 world-renowned courses and the award-wining "Golf in a Box" simulator set up offering online tournament play.



SlickShot is celebrating the product launch on Black Friday with a holiday sales price of $1,999.00 down from the MRSP $2,500.00 and can be purchased at www.slickshot.com.



Features:

SlickShot Game Software

IPSC Targets and Courses

3D Interactive Game Software

Times Course Play

Multiple Player Options

SIRT110 Glock Replica Guns

Real-feel Weighted

Replicable Magazines

Includes 2 Course layouts

Includes 5 stations per Course

Live Leaderboard of best scores

Timed Course Play



System Requirements:

OS: Windows 10

Video: DirectX compatible video card with a minimum of 256MB VRAM

Storage: 3GB of free space

Memory: 4GB or greater

Connection: USB 2.0 port

Internet connection is required

Product video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OzFw82WX6TU



Media Contact:

Alyson Johnson

alyson@gillygroup.com

973.886.7884



