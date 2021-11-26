Top Trends U.S. & Global Wireless Doorbell Market Size Will Cross USD 15.5 Billion by 2028; Global Report by Vantage Market Research (VMR)

WASHINGTON, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing awareness of safety and home security in major cities is driving the growth of the wireless doorbell market. Rapid urbanization and building automation is another factor fuelling the growth of the market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Wireless Doorbell Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Wired doorbell and Wireless doorbell), Component (Hardware and Software), End-User (Residential and Commercial), Sales Channel (Store-Based and Non-Store Based) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2028.”



The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. The wireless doorbell market had a negative impact. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop the swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to a severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. Moreover, reduced construction activities further affected the demand for wireless doorbells across the globe. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Request Your Free Sample Report of wireless doorbell market Market @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/wireless-doorbells-market-0248/request-sample

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request)

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Region 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

The report on Wireless Doorbell Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Global and Regional Dynamics



The market size stood at USD 1.2 Billion in 2020. The global wireless doorbell market size is expected to reach USD 15.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 37.7% during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

Awareness Regarding Home Security and Safety to Drive the Wireless Doorbell Market

Normal doorbells are considered to be an intimation of guests but recently in developed economies doorbells have emerged as important home security and safety tool. Some of the wireless doorbells are equipped with cameras attached to the panel on the outside door which helps in enhancing the safety of owners. In case of any emergency, these doorbells are also equipped with smart calling and alert programs. These doorbells consist of a speaker and microphone attached which provides the additional layer of security and enhances the probability of safety of owners. This gives homes additional security cover as intruders and miscreants cannot gain entry into the house without the owner’s permission. Rapid urbanization and increasing crime rate in cities are driving the wireless doorbell market globally.

Browse Full Report Here: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/wireless-doorbells-market-0248

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Increasing Building Automation and Innovative Technology to Fuel the Wireless Doorbell Market

Recently due to increasing urbanization, the construction sector is growing rapidly along with home automation provisions. With these innovative techniques, wireless doorbells are come up with various advancements such as different kinds of music, design, attachment devices. An important function of the wireless doorbell is it does not require wiring which makes its installation easy. As technology for doorbells is rapidly increasing major house owners are getting adopted to this product. In the coming years, more innovative functions will be seen in wireless doorbells to increase safety and security for homes. These are some of the features which are increasing the sales of wireless doorbells globally.

Regional Analysis:

Rising Developments in Wireless Doorbell Market Growth in the Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the lucrative demand for wireless doorbells and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 39.6% in the projected period. The presence of leading wireless doorbell manufacturers, rising adoption for home security in major cities are boosting the demand of the wireless doorbell market in the region. Increasing developments in the internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence have promoted the investors to manufacture and promote in both business and home applications. Never the less rapid development in the construction sector is expected to generate revenue from the wireless doorbell market.

North America and Europe are expected to expand the market at a moderate growth over the forecast period than others. This is due to the good establishment of infrastructure and security in these regions.

List of Prominent Players in the Wireless Doorbell Market:

Sr. No. Companies HEADQUARTERS 1. Panasonic Corporation Kadoma, Osaka, Japan 2. Shenzhen VStarcam Technology Co., Ltd. Shenzhen, China 3. Ring Inc. Santa Monica, California, United States 4. SkyBell Technologies Inc. California, U.S. 5. dbell Inc. Ontario, Canada 6. August, Inc. Menlo Park, California, United States 8. Chui Kabacan, North Cotabato, Philippines 9. Danke (XIAMEN) Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. Xiamen, China 10. Smartwares Group Tilburg, Netherlands 11. Legrand Limoges, France 12. Arlo Technologies, Inc. Carlsbad, California, United States

Ask for a Customized Copy of this Report Here (Including COVID-19 Impact Analysis): https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/wireless-doorbells-market-0248/customization-request

Recent Developments in the Industry:

June 2021, Ring unveiled Ring Video Doorbell Wired, an entry-level wired version. This product, as the name implies, requires that you have existing doorbell wiring. The main advantage of not having an internal battery is that it is quite slim while yet capable of Full HD 1080p video.

This market titled “Wireless Doorbell Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Size Of Market 2020 Value USD 1.2 Billion Market Forecast Up To 2028 USD 15.5 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 37.7% From 2020-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2019 Forecast Years 2021 - 2028 Segments Covered Type Wired Doorbell Wireless Doorbell

Component Hardware Software

End-User Residential Commercial

Sales Channel Store-Based Non-Store Based

Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Covers Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Inquire More About This Report Before Purchase @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/wireless-doorbells-market-0248/inquiry-before-buying

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Table of Content –

Chapter No. 1: Introduction Report Scope Objectives of the Study USP & Key Offerings Target Audience Vantage Market Research Report Guidance/Walk-through Chapter No. 2: Premium Insights Market Snapshot Top Investment Pockets Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Type Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Application Market Attractiveness Analysis, By North America Insights from Primary Respondents



Our Trending Reports: -

Semiconductor Chips For Automotive Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/semiconductor-chips-for-automotive-market-0944

High Voltage Switch Cabinet Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/high-voltage-switch-cabinet-market-0923

Door Switches Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/door-switches-market-0918



About Us:

We, at Vantage Market Research (VMR), provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs