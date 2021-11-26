Robex Resources Inc.: 2021 Third Quarter Results — Increase in Production and New Mine Plan

English French

QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robex Resources Inc. (« Robex », “the Group” or “the Company”) (TSXV: RBX/FWB: RB4) reports its financial performance for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.



All amounts are presented in Canadian dollars (CAD).

In the third quarter of the year, the improvement in the recovery rate (92.1% compared to 88.2%) as well as the ore processing throughput (481,690 tonnes compared to 438,367 tonnes) enabled us to increase gold production by 6% when compared to the same period in 2020 (11,317 ounces compared to 10,706 ounces). This production performance is not reflected in the third quarter results because the gold bars were sold in other quarters, which led to a lag.

We want to draw your attention on the IFRS accounting rules which are based on gold sold and not produced. As a result, our accounting results of this semester have been negatively impacted by the gap between sales and production despite a strong operating performance of our mine as explained in this press release.

The mine continues to improve. The cone crusher is now operational, and to improve its efficiency, we have decided to change its feed by acquiring a new trommel (revolving screen). This will optimize the recirculation and efficiency of the cone crusher. The new cyclone feed pumps are now on site. The installation of these pumps should enable us to continue to increase the daily tonnage.

The stripping work for new pits was completed in the third quarter of 2021.This major project impacted our cash flow and our cost price per ounce (AISCi). This step enables us to excavate new pits optimally. We have also finalized the new excavation strategy with a new short-term mine plan and another strategic life of mine plan. This work was done in collaboration with a new mining engineer. The monitoring and monthly reconciliation of this new mining plan will make it possible to present forecast as accurately as possible.

Construction of the solar power plant is progressing. The testing period and commissioning is planned for the first quarter of 2022.

The procedures in place since last year to combat COVID-19 are still in effect and have allowed us to limit the impact of this pandemic on our operations, but we are remaining vigilant. No case has been reported at the Nampala mine.

Highlights:

6% INCREASE IN GOLD PRODUCTION

Gold production of 11,317 ounces compared to 10,706 ounces for the same period in 2020, which is an increase of 6%. This performance is the result of an increase in the number of processed tonnes and an improvement in the recovery, despite the decrease in the head grade.





Gold production of 11,317 ounces compared to 10,706 ounces for the same period in 2020, which is an increase of 6%. This performance is the result of an increase in the number of processed tonnes and an improvement in the recovery, despite the decrease in the head grade. GROUP GOLD SALES OF 7,348 OUNCES FOR $16.7 MILLION

Gold sales of $16.7 million (7,348 ounces) for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $45.9 million (18,121 ounces) for the same period in 2020. These figures can be explained by two time lags. As of September 30, 2021, 3,834 ounces were available for sale, but were only sold in the fourth quarter for approximately $8.3 million. Whereas 7,831 ounces of gold bars produced in the second quarter of 2020 were only sold in the third quarter of 2020 for a total amount of approximately $19.4 million. The two lags combined represent $27.7 million, which account for a greater part of the $29.2 million difference in revenue.





Gold sales of $16.7 million (7,348 ounces) for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $45.9 million (18,121 ounces) for the same period in 2020. These figures can be explained by two time lags. As of September 30, 2021, 3,834 ounces were available for sale, but were only sold in the fourth quarter for approximately $8.3 million. Whereas 7,831 ounces of gold bars produced in the second quarter of 2020 were only sold in the third quarter of 2020 for a total amount of approximately $19.4 million. GROUP OPERATING RESULTS OF $4 MILLION

The operating results, prepared in accordance with IFRS, was also negatively impacted by the same lags between production and sales. Operating results of $4 million compared to $24.9 million for the same period in 2020, including respectively $2.9 million and $3.5 million in depreciation of fixed assets.





The operating results, prepared in accordance with IFRS, was also negatively impacted by the same lags between production and sales. Operating results of $4 million compared to $24.9 million for the same period in 2020, including respectively $2.9 million and $3.5 million in depreciation of fixed assets. POSITIVE CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES ii

Cash flows from operating activities ii of $5.2 million compared to $28 million for the same period in 2020. It should be recalled that the 3,834 ounces of gold available at the end of the quarter have since been sold for approximately $8.3 million.





Cash flows from operating activities of $5.2 million compared to $28 million for the same period in 2020. It should be recalled that the 3,834 ounces of gold available at the end of the quarter have since been sold for approximately $8.3 million. REDUCTION OF LONG-TERM DEBT BY $1,3 MILLION

The Group’s long-term debt of $5.3 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to $6.6 million as of December 31, 2020.





The Group’s long-term debt of $5.3 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to $6.6 million as of December 31, 2020. POSITIVE WORKING CAPITAL

Positive working capital of $8.2 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to positive working capital of $8.8 million as of December 31, 2020.





Positive working capital of $8.2 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to positive working capital of $8.8 million as of December 31, 2020. INCREASE IN THE VALUE OF EQUITY

Shareholder value (equity) has increased by $17.8 million compared to the value as of December 31, 2020.





Shareholder value (equity) has increased by $17.8 million compared to the value as of December 31, 2020. SIGNIFICANT SLOWDOWN OF STRIPPING

The stripping work for the 4 new pits, which was started at the beginning of 2020, was completed at the end of August 2021. This has resulted in an average operational stripping ratio of 2.8 for this quarter, which is a significant improvement compared to 4.8 and 5.7 in the second and first quarter respectively of 2021.

Mining Operation:

Third quarters ended

September 30, Nine-month periods ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating Data Ore mined (tonnes) 484,359 406,005 1,469,695 1,364,376 Ore processed (tonnes) 481,690 438,367 1,428,535 1,398,547 Waste mined (tonnes) 1,379,329 1,559,460 6,513,038 3,924,692 Operational stripping ratio 2.8 3.8 4.4 2.9 Head grade (g/t) 0.79 0.86 0.79 0.99 Recovery 92.1% 88.2% 91.3% 89.1% Gold ounces produced 11,317 10,706 33,083 39,545 Gold ounces sold 7,348 18,121 30,589 39,267 Financial Data (rounded off to the nearest thousand dollars) Revenue – Gold sales 16,672,000 45,864,000 68,964,000 92,442,000 Mining operation expenses 5,393,000 11,194,000 23,473,000 22,357,000 Mining royalties 411,000 1,085,000 1,720,000 2,226,000 Administrative expenses 3,300,000 2,095,000 7,740,000 6,295,000 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of intangible assets 2,891,000 3,488,000 8,713,000 17,635,000 Segment operating income 4,677,000 28,002,000 27,318,000 43,929,000 Statistics (in dollars) Average realized selling price (per ounce) 2,269 2,531 2,255 2,354 Cash operating cost (per tonne processed) i 19 20 18 17 Total cash cost (per ounce sold) i 790 678 824 626 All-in sustaining cost (per ounce sold) i 1,559 1,072 1,625 1,064 Adjusted all-in sustaining cost (per ounce sold) i 950 719 974 722 Administrative expenses (per ounce sold) 449 116 253 160 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of intangible assets (per ounce sold) 393 192 285 449

Robex’s MD&A and the condensed interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited) are available on the Company's website in the Investors section at robexgold.com . These reports and other documents produced by the Company are also available at sedar.com .

By the way, please check the new corporate presentation under the section Investors — Overview .

A Word from the Chairman, Mr. Georges Cohen:

"Due to the lag between production and sales, the results prepared in accordance with the IFRS do not reflect the continuous improvement of the Group’s production performance, but we are pleased with the situation although the social and security environment in the region remains challenging.

We have now passed the period for pits stripping, which will allow us to improve our performances.

We continue to work fervently on all the options to grow Robex’s businesses. We have initiated an early transformation process to prepare us to be able to handle a potential new project under better conditions, as mentioned during the last AGM.”

For more information:

Robex Resources Inc.

Benjamin Cohen, CEO

Aurélien Bonneviot, investors relations and corporate development

investor@robexgold.com

www.robexgold.com

Head office: +1 (581) 741-7421



This news release contains statements that may be considered “forecast information” or “forecast statements” in terms of security rights. These forecasts are subject to uncertainties and risks, some of which are beyond the control of Robex. Achievements and final results may differ significantly from forecasts made implicitly or explicitly. These differences can be attributed to many factors, including geopolitical risk, market volatility, the impact of the exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations, mispricing, the environment (hardening of regulations), unforeseen geological situations, unfavourable operating conditions, political risks inherent in mining in developing countries, changes in government policies or regulations (laws and policies), an inability to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government agencies, or any other risk associated with mining and development. There can be no assurance that the circumstances set out in these forecasts will occur, or even benefit Robex, if any. The forecasts are based on the estimates and opinions of the Robex management team at the time of publication. Robex makes no commitment to make any updates or changes to these publicly available forecasts based on new information or events, or for any other reason, except as required by applicable security laws. The TSX Venture Exchange or the Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) assumes no responsibility for the authenticity or accuracy of this news release.

i Cash operating cost, total cash cost, all-in sustaining cost (or AISC) and adjusted all-in sustaining cost are non-IFRS financial measures for which there is no standardized definition under IFRS. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" section of the MD&A.

ii Cash flows from operating activities exclude net change in non-cash working capital items.