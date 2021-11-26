Etrion Board Update

GENEVA, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Etrion Corporation (“Etrion” or the “Company”) (OMX: ETX) announces that following the recent sale of all the Company’s solar assets and the return of capital to shareholders, Henrika Frykman will be stepping down from the Board of Directors effective November 30th, 2021.



Aksel Azrak, Chairman of the Board, commented, “On behalf of the Board members I want to take this opportunity to thank Henrika for her invaluable leadership and contributions as a board member for the past three years.”

