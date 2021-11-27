Experity Ventures™ Feeds 1,000 in Sponsorship With Operation Turkey

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experity Ventures pledges 1,000 Meals to Operation Turkey, a two-decade-old non-profit with a mission of feeding the homeless and less fortunate on Thanksgiving.

By becoming a local sponsor, Experity helps Operation Turkey move one step closer to reaching their nationwide goal of delivering some 45,000 meals across the country this Thanksgiving.

Experity Vice President of Operations, Maria Davidson voiced her excitement about collaborating with the nonprofit: "Partnering with Operation Turkey has been both humbling and rewarding. There are a lot of people experiencing very tough times and the global pandemic has made things even more challenging. The entire team at Experity is thankful and fortunate to be able to provide Thanksgiving meals to 1,000 disadvantaged people at this time."

Over the past 21 years, Operation Turkey has remained a 100% volunteer organization without a single paid employee. Each year, more than 30,000 volunteers work together to ensure everyone receives a warm meal on Thanksgiving Day.

About Experity Ventures

The portfolio of companies under the Experity Ventures umbrella, provide tech-driven financial solutions that help individuals who have been the victim of a personal injury, a vehicle accident, workplace injury or other related matter with financial solutions that help them with essential living expenses, medical care and other financial obligations as they navigate the legal system to a fair settlement.

About Operation Turkey

Operation Turkey brings communities together, across the nation, to feed and clothe the homeless and less fortunate on Thanksgiving Day. If you are interested in donating, volunteering, or fundraising, visit Operation Turkey online or call toll free at 866-OpTurk1.

