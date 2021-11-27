Bitlocus Announces IDO on DAO Maker and TerraFormer on November 30 - Gate.io on Following Day

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Nov. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CeDeFi platform Bitlocus has announced the native token $BTL will have its official IDO on DAO Maker and TerraFormer on November 30, 2021. Additionally, the token will be released on Gate.io one day later, December 1, 2021.



The IDO takes place after the wrap-up of a successful presale round. Presale participants included DAO Maker, GBV Capital, Kyros, Evangelion, Double Peak, Dweb3, BasicsCapital, AU21, Wings, and Banter.

DAO Maker - Providing venture capital for high-potential projects

The DAO Pad is a multi-investment platform that connects the DAO Maker community with up-and-coming projects. In addition, the platform serves as a launch board for accredited projects looking to raise funds.

DAO Pad provides access to presale IDO events for both retail investors and protocols. This approach empowers the burgeoning venture capital industry within the blockchain world while lowering the decentralized world's reliance on centralized capital.

TerraFormer - Empowering innovation on the Terra blockchain

The TerraFormer project is a community-led funding platform that seeks to support Terra-based startups. The platform provides a variety of services, including technology, support, funding, and marketing.

As the Terra blockchain continues to grow, TerraFormer seeks to accelerate the build-out of startups and other blockchain projects. Additionally, TerraFormer drastically improves the capabilities and functionality the Terra blockchain can provide.



Gate.io - A robust exchange for liquidity and swaps

As one of the top 10 cryptocurrency exchanges globally, Gate.io facilitates the trading of over a thousand different tokens. In addition, the platform provides a reliable source to purchase and trade all manner of cryptocurrencies.

About Bitlocus and the $BTL token

Bitlocus is a CeDeFi platform that combines the best of the centralized and decentralized finance world. The platform serves as an on-ramp for investors to participate in the lucrative world of DeFi. At the same time, Bitlocus focuses on providing a straightforward experience with little to no crypto experience required.

The platform offers investors a variety of investment options organized by risk level and potential return. The $BTL token is the native token to the platform and can be used to pay discounted fees, staked for additional returns, and held for various other advantages and uses.

The team behind Bitlocus

For years, the Bitlocus team has accumulated decades of experience in both finance and blockchain. The startup is led by Andrius Normantas, a seasoned entrepreneur with a proven track record in traditional finance and cryptocurrency trading. Furthermore, Andrius was the co-founder of several successful startups, including the Ginger Fund and Payrico.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f8e10833-b2a0-490b-98a3-f863bc22dc26