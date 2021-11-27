ALFI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Alfi, Inc. on Behalf of Alfi Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Alfi, Inc. (“Alfi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALF) on behalf of Alfi stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Alfi has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On October 28, 2021, Alfi disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that “[o]n October 22, 2021, the Board of Directors (the ‘Board’) of Alfi, Inc. (the ‘Company’) placed each of Paul Pereira, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Dennis McIntosh, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, and Charles Pereira, the Company’s Chief Technology Officer, on paid administrative leave and authorized an independent internal investigation regarding certain corporate transactions and other matters.”

On this news, Alfi’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on October 29, 2021.

