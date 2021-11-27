HOLLYSYS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. on Behalf of Hollysys Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (“Hollysys” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOLI) on behalf of Hollysys stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Hollysys has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On November 2, 2021, Hollysys filed a notice with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission stating that the Company could not timely file its annual report for the period ended June 30, 2021 because of a “delay in collecting supporting documents and information.” Hollysys also disclosed that it had replaced Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP as its independent auditor.

On this news, Hollysys’s stock price fell $5.69 per share, or 29%, to close at $13.70 per share on November 3, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Hollysys shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters