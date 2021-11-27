Revival Introduces New DEX and Governance Token

New York, NY, Nov. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Revival has created a platform in which users can diversify, grow and safeguard their crypto investments while earning BNB rewards. Revival also strives to build fundamental foundations for individuals, businesses and crypto startups to develop and thrive within the DeFi sector.

Photo Available: Revival

Any investor holding 10B RVL or more automatically receives reflections and can watch their crypto portfolio grow in real-time via the ‘Revival Wallet Connect’ feature. Investors can withdraw their BNB at any time or reinvest the rewards back into the Revival protocol to generate more earnings.

The team behind the platform is fully doxxed and rug screened to instill investor confidence in the DeFi platform. The project has also submitted their smart contract for an audit by DessertSwap to guarantee Revival's investors that their funds are in safe hands.

RevivalDex: A New Way to Earn Rewards

The Revival team is delighted to introduce its new DEX platform that offers more options for RVL holders to earn more rewards.dividends. The DEX facilitates the expansion of the BNB reward system on Revival, which has so far issued 1100+ BNB in rewards to holders.

The RevivalDEX will enhance this reward system by integrating a new option for holders to stake their RVL and earn more tokens. Holders can also stake RVL to bag VVL, the platform’s new governance token.

The DEX also facilitates the team to create many additional pairs for the RVL token, offering holders more options than just RVL/BNB.

New tokens that will soon be available for pairing with RVL include leading stablecoins USDT and BUSD. The introduction of more pairs is excellent for Revival; it enables the DeFi project to broaden its reach and build a cryptocurrency compatible with mass adoption.

Users would need to add equal amounts of any available pair, say RVL/USDT or RVL/BNB, to the liquidity pool (LP) via RevivalDEX. They then get an LP token that serves as proof that a holder owns that portion of the liquidity. LP holders can use this placeholder token to redeem their liquidity pair at any time.

Earn more on the Revival Farms and DripPools

RevivalDEX is designed to be dynamic and offers token holders diverse options to earn more BEP-20 tokens just for holding. It introduces a new “Farms” tab on which holders can leverage their LP tokens to generate more RVL or VVL.

Investors have a different ‘wrapper’ option that allows them to ‘wrap’ RVL into WRVL, a token of equal value at all times that is transferable back into an equal amount of RVL. Holders can add their WRVL to a Revival liquidity pool and use it to receive rewards in RVL or VVL.

An even more straightforward way to generate more passive income is to utilize the Revival Drift pools. This option allows users to lock RVL or VVL for a day, week or month and receive lucrative rewards.

About the VVL Governance Token

VVL is RVL’s CEX-centric, supplementary token that allows the community to vote on the future development of the Revival project.

The newly launched token supports the Revival DeFi system by working with RVL to deliver additional options to holders. VVL introduces a more straightforward way of delivering rewards and fills gaps within the Revival ecosystem that RVL cannot fill alone.

Connect with the Revival Community

Revival is dedicated to fostering DeFi growth while offering investors diverse ways to generate passive earning streams. The project is developing ‘Kickstand’, a unique all-in-one crowdfunding app that allows users to create, view and fund upcoming projects.

Investors can join the Revival movement by purchasing RVL on PancakeSwap and FEGex. They can track the token’s price action on crypto ranking sites CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko.

To learn more about the Revival project and its new DEX, or connect with the fast-growing community with 10,000+ holders, please check out the resources below:

Website | Telegram | Twitter | Instagram | Reddit | Discord