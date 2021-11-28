KISS PR Digital Marketing Launches White Label SEO, Earned Media & Press Release Marketing Services.

Dallas, TX , Nov. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A leader in website growth, SEO, Google MAP SEO, Lawyer Marketing, and Online Press Release Distribution Service Company KISS PR Champions Small Digital Agencies.

“Just in time for Cyber Monday and Thanksgiving shopping, many SEOs, e-commerce companies are looking to promote their content. Due to the Holidays large media buys of Google and Facebook ads will start to become expensive as scarcity begins to affect inventory, so KISS PR will be at work publishing new product announcements, business press releases available via a large network of news sites that will be happy to carry and publish good content.” Agnes Zang, Director of Content at KISS PR

Benefits to Small SEO & Web Design Agencies

Many web design, SEO and social media companies that are unable to offer a full spectrum of digital marketing tactics can now leverage KISS PR’s decades of forged success in these areas.

Why White Label?

White label services offer SEO agencies and freelance GIG operators offer these services with their own brand labels and offer the services at an affordable price. “Our Partnership helps small agencies to champion small businesses and become successful.” Qamar Zaman, Chief Growth Officer, KISS PR





White Label Solutions Law Firm Marketing & SEO to Get More Leads and Cases

Kiss PR has partnered with Rene Perras, an industry leader in marketing and lawyer SEO. Rene Perras will assist law firm marketing agencies offering SEO and legal search engine optimization services on KISS PR’s technology backbone that will provide the ability to harness and execute cutting-edge PR brand-building campaigns.

“The power of the press release properly deployed has generated millions of dollars in recovery for those who have been injured as the result of the negligence of an individual or a corporation.

Hundreds of thousands of PRs that were bought and sold in 2019 were part of the 138 billion dollar industry and growing each year. The big question is how effective are they? The metric often heard is impressions. I suggest that if you want your press releases to be effective and read by your target audience there are many layers that need to be considered. From the written word that has to be researched to the semantics woven into the fabric or canvas of your digital PR, otherwise, our experience has shown us that very little value can be achieved through a single press release. Press releases are tactical and part of a comprehensive digital public relations campaign,” explains Rene Perras author and legal marketing expert.









Source: Rene Perras a Leading Digital PR Expert Rated a Best Lawyer SEO & Marketing Advisor Collaborates With KISS PR Brand Story

How does the White label process work?



Register for a free consultation with KISS PR team member Jump on a zoom call for pre-qualification Get Approved.

About KISS PR Growth Marketing, white label SEO, earned media, and press release marketing services.

During the pandemic, a Dallas-based digital marketing company refocused on digital PR. According to numerous small business owners, Fiverr sellers, and SEO professionals, Kiss PR is by far the most trusted and sought-after digital marketing company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices in West Palm Beach.





Media Contact

https://kisspr.com



Az@kisspr.com

Follow KISS PR on Facebook

Follow KISS PR on Instagram

Follow KISS PR on LinkedIn

Follow KISS PR on Twitter



Image Credit:

https://www.statista.com/statistics/183932/estimated-revenue-in-advertising-and-related-services-since-2000/





