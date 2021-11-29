Ease2pay kondigt voorgenomen overname aan van Involtum en kapitaalverhoging voor groeiversnelling

English Dutch





DIT PERSBERICHT BEVAT VOORKENNIS VOOR ONMIDDELLIJKE VRIJGAVE.

Ease2pay heeft een overeenkomst gesloten met de aandeelhouders van Involtum voor de overname van Involtum

Overname van 100% van de aandelen van Involtum Holding B.V. tegen 10.714.792 nieuw uit te geven aandelen van Ease2pay

Combineren van de Ease2pay en Involtum activiteiten past binnen de groeistrategie en vormt belangrijke stap richting elektrisch laden

Diverse aandeelhouders van Ease2pay en Involtum schrijven in op nieuw uit te geven aandelen voor een bedrag van € 6.375.000 om de groei van het gecombineerde bedrijf te versnellen

Rotterdam, 29 november, 2021 – Ease2pay N.V. ("Ease2pay" of de "Vennootschap") (Euronext Amsterdam: EAS2P), een betaaldienstverlener die zich richt op digitale betalingen voor consumenten en exploitanten in de mobiliteitssector, maakt vandaag bekend dat het een overeenkomst is aangegaan met de aandeelhouders van Involtum Holding B.V. ("Involtum") voor het verwerven van het gehele aandelenkapitaal van Involtum. Involtum biedt een IoT schakel- en transactieplatform, met een geïntegreerd facturerings- en betalingssysteem en richt zich specifiek op elektriciteitsvoorzieningen en laadinfrastructuur en digitale betalingen voor self-service diensten in havens, op truckparkings, op camperplaatsen, in jachthavens en wasserettes. Involtum is gevestigd in Rotterdam en actief in heel Europa met eigen labels waaronder Walstroom, NomadPower en AanUit.net. Het gecombineerde bedrijf is goed gepositioneerd om te profiteren van een aanzienlijke groei in de markt voor mobiele betalingen en om synergieën te ontsluiten door klanten en technologieplatformen te combineren. De Involtum medewerkers worden naar verwachting volledig geïntegreerd in de Ease2pay organisatie, waardoor ook een groter managementteam zal ontstaan.

Gijs van Lookeren Campagne, lid van de raad van bestuur van Ease2pay: "Ik ben blij dat we nu de intentie om Involtum over te nemen aan kunnen kondigen. Deze transactie zal Ease2pay tot het toonaangevende mobiele betaalplatform voor self-service diensten voor vervoer maken, inspelend op de aanstaande energietransitie. NomadPower, Involtum’s laadlabel voor trucks en koeltrailers, is marktleider in Europa en is goed gepositioneerd om te profiteren van de transitie naar elektrische trailerkoeling en e-trucks. Dankzij de verkregen financiële toezeggingen van het managementteam van zowel Ease2pay als Involtum, alsmede van de langetermijnaandeelhouders van Ease2pay, kunnen we onze ambitieuze groeistrategie voortzetten. De opbrengst van de kapitaalverhoging stelt ons in staat om te investeren in de uitbreiding van onze organisatie en om onze platformen te combineren. We werken nu toe naar de afronding van deze transactie en aan de voorbereidingen voor de integratie van onze organisaties. Intussen kijken we ook naar verdere financieringsmogelijkheden om de versnelde groei te ondersteunen."

Edwin Noomen, managing director en mede-oprichter van Involtum: "We zijn erg enthousiast over de mogelijkheid om de krachten te bundelen met Ease2pay en daarmee de groei van ons bedrijf te versnellen. Ease2pay’s mobiele betaalplatform verbetert onze mogelijkheden om IoT diensten sneller te laten groeien. We zijn trots op deze nieuwe fase, die we met steun van onze aandeelhouders in kunnen gaan en we kijken uit naar het moment waarop we samen aan de slag kunnen gaan."

De overname van Involtum is in lijn met eerder aangekondigde groeiambities van Ease2pay en volgt op een eerder dit jaar uitgevoerde studie naar verscheidene strategische groeimogelijkheden voor de Vennootschap. Met deze transactie verwacht Ease2pay in diverse sectoren te profiteren van de sterke groei van self-service diensten met behulp van IoT- en mobiele betalingsoplossingen. Op de corporate website https://investor.ease2pay.eu/ is een uitgebreide presentatie voor investeerders beschikbaar.

DETAILS VAN DE TRANSACTIE

Overname van Involtum

Ease2pay is voornemens om het gehele aandelenkapitaal van Involtum te verwerven in ruil voor 10.714.792 nieuw uit te geven niet-genoteerde aandelen in de Vennootschap (de "Transactie"). Na de transactie en kapitaalsverhoging (zoals hieronder gedefinieerd), zullen de aandeelhouders van Involtum naar verwachting ongeveer 46,4% van de uitstaande aandelen in de vennootschap bezitten.

Leningconversies voorafgaand aan de transactie

Voorafgaand aan de transactie zullen aandeelhouders van Involtum en ENERGIIQ Energie-Innovatiefonds Zuid-Holland B.V., met wie Involtum meerdere converteerbare leningsovereenkomsten is aangegaan, naar verwachting hun bestaande aandeelhoudersleningen plus opgebouwde rente voor een totaalbedrag van ongeveer € 1.400.000 omzetten in nieuwe aandelen Involtum.

Verder hebben de Vennootschap en haar meerderheidsaandeelhouder The Internet of Cars v.o.f. ("The Internet of Cars") het plan om de bestaande aandeelhouderslening plus opgebouwde rente van The Internet of Cars voor een totaalbedrag van ongeveer € 510.000 voor de Transactie om te zetten in nieuwe niet-genoteerde Ease2pay aandelen.

Toezeggingen om in te schrijven op nieuwe niet-genoteerde aandelen

Om over extra groeikapitaal te kunnen beschikken, is de Vennootschap voornemens om 2.108.344 nieuwe niet-genoteerde aandelen uit te geven aan enkele grootaandeelhouders van de Vennootschap en enkele grootaandeelhouders van Involtum, dit voor een totaalbedrag van € 6.375.000 (de "Private Placement"). De uitgifteprijs zal € 3,02 zijn en deze prijs is vastgesteld door het pricing committee van de Vennootschap en is gebaseerd op de volumegewogen gemiddelde prijs van de gewone genoteerde aandelen in het kapitaal van Ease2pay op Euronext Amsterdam, over de 90 dagen voorafgaand aan dit persbericht. Dezelfde uitgifteprijs zal gelden voor de nieuwe niet-genoteerde aandelen die worden uitgegeven in verband met de conversie van de bestaande aandeelhouderslening verstrekt door The Internet of Cars.

De Vennootschap heeft toezeggingen verkregen van de beoogde deelnemers in de Private Placement. Na de Private Placement zal de Vennootschap naar verwachting een totaal van 23.542.215 uitstaande aandelen hebben, bestaande uit zowel de genoteerde gewone aandelen als de niet-genoteerde aandelen.

Omzetting van niet-genoteerde aandelen naar beursgenoteerde gewone aandelen

De Vennootschap zal toelating vragen tot de notering en verhandeling op Euronext Amsterdam van de nieuwe niet-genoteerde aandelen uit de Transactie en de Private Placement na de publicatie van een goedgekeurde prospectus. Dit zal naar verwachting in het tweede kwartaal van 2022 plaatsvinden. Als gevolg hiervan zullen de nieuwe niet-genoteerde aandelen worden omgezet zodat ze samen met de genoteerde gewone aandelen worden toegelaten tot de notering en handel op Euronext Amsterdam.

Goedkeuring van de vergadering van aandeelhouders van Ease2pay

De voltooiing van de Transactie, de omzetting van de bestaande aandeelhouderslening met The Internet of Cars en de Private Placement zijn onderworpen aan goedkeuring door de algemene vergadering van aandeelhouders van de Vennootschap. Ease2pay zal een buitengewone algemene vergadering van aandeelhouders bijeenroepen, die naar verwachting in januari 2022 zal plaatsvinden. Grote aandeelhouders van Ease2pay die 74,5% van het aandelenkapitaal vertegenwoordigen, hebben stemtoezeggingen gedaan ten gunste van de Transactie. Publicatie van alle relevante documenten ten behoeve van de buitengewone algemene vergadering van aandeelhouders zal te zijner tijd nog volgen.

Lock-up Commitments

Bepaalde aandeelhouders van Involtum en The Internet of Cars, die naar verwachting vertegenwoordigd zullen zijn in het toekomstige managementteam van Ease2pay, zijn ieder overeengekomen om geen aandelen Ease2pay te verkopen, of anderszins te vervreemden voor een periode van één (1) jaar, na de Transactie en de Private Placement, oftewel één (1) jaar na de uitgifte van de nieuwe niet-genoteerde aandelen (de " Lock-up Commitments").

Over Involtum Holding B.V.

Involtum is een innovator in toepassingen van IoT smart activation en transactiediensten en voorziet in een geïntegreerd facturering- en betalingsplatform. Involtum stelt dienstverleners in staat self-service diensten aan te bieden voor nieuwe bedrijfsmodellen die de ontwikkeling en versnelling van de energietransitie ondersteunen. Met klanten in sectoren variërend van de beroepsvaart, het wegtransport, recreatiehavens en wasserettes, begrijpt Involtum de kracht van connectiviteit.

Over Ease2pay N.V.

Ease2pay is een innovatieve betaaldienstverlener die elektronische betalingen goedkoper wil maken voor zowel consumenten als winkeliers. Ease2pay's eigen mobiele betaal- en loyaliteitsplatform verandert elke smartphone in een veilige pinterminal via een app waarmee consumenten kunnen bestellen, betalen en besparen met hun smartphones, waardoor er geen point-of-sale-apparatuur nodig is.

Ease2pay is genoteerd op de gereglementeerde markt van Euronext Amsterdam, onder het symbool EAS2P. Meer informatie op www.ease2pay.eu.

Ease2pay Contactpersoon

Jan Borghuis: +31 (0)10 3074619

E-mail: corporate@Ease2pay.nl

Corporate website: www.ease2paynv.com

This press release is released by the Company and contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (“MAR”), encompassing information relating to the private placement, and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this press release is being made on behalf of the Company by Jan Borghuis, member of the management board of the Company.

