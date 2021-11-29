Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Receipt of Notices for Investigation and Improvement by Environmental Protection Authority Victoria

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (“Kirkland Lake Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL) (ASX:KLA) today reported that the Company has been advised by the Environmental Protection Authority (“EPA”) Victoria of the Victorian Government that the EPA has determined that low-level frequency noise (in the range of 16-20 Hz) is being emitted by the Fosterville Mine.



The EPA has provided the Company with a Notice to Investigate and an Improvement Notice focused on the low-level frequency noise which it believes is emanating from the mine. Included within the notices are stated timelines covering a period of just over two months for investigating and resolving the issue of low-frequency noise as well as reporting to the EPA on modifications introduced and new testing completed. In addition, the EPA has indicated to the Company that additional action may be taken by the EPA that could result in restrictions on the use of certain equipment, primarily surface ventilation fans and surface drill rigs in the south portion of the mining lease, during the night, while the remediation period is completed. The potential impact of such measures on the Fosterville operations, should they be introduced, is currently being investigated.



Management at Fosterville has been aware of concerns expressed by residents in recent months regarding low-level frequency noise and has taken steps to evaluate and address these concerns. As part of these efforts, Fosterville commissioned two independent studies on noise levels produced by the mine. The studies were completed by accredited noise and acoustic specialist firms based in Australia, with both studies concluding that all mine generated noise was within regulatory limits.

The Company is working with the EPA to better understand the grounds for the notices being issued and will take the necessary steps to ensure its operations are, and remain, in compliance with all relevant regulatory requirements.

ABOUT KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is a low-cost senior gold producer operating in Canada and Australia that is targeting 1,300,000 – 1,400,000 ounces of production in 2021. The production profile of Kirkland Lake Gold is anchored by three high-quality operations, including the Macassa Mine and Detour Lake Mine, both located in Northern Ontario, and the Fosterville Mine located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Kirkland Lake Gold’s solid base of quality assets is complemented by district scale exploration potential, supported by a strong financial position, extensive management expertise and an overriding commitment to safe, responsible mining.

