Tripedia Revolutionizes the Travel Ecosystem With an Artificial Intelligence Travel Designer

Singapore, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) The AI is based on data of information and resources. Users on the platform can equally participate in sharing information bringing about a decentralized ecosystem.

Bringing Trust Back to the Travel Industry

OTAs have improved digital security protection. Yet, they are not always immune to cyber attacks. Successful hackers commit fraud using stolen customer data. So, it lowers trust in the travel industry. Pricing is not always transparent.

Tripedia's ecosystem allows suppliers and customers to share information efficiently. The data is secure enough to not rely on powerful OTA platforms. Each participant in the Tripedia contract protocol chain uploads the data to the blockchain and assigns it a digital ID. Then, it records every bit of data generated under that ID in the contract account book. The information ranges from customers' travel to payment details.

The platform saves the data off-chain using a distributed file storage system (IPFS). It also generates a hash string as the link entry for the intelligent contract on the chain. The chain saves the unique hash value, ensuring data authenticity. This process relieves the chain of data storage pressure. It also provides system efficiency and improves security.

Customizing Consumer Needs

Customers provide Tripedia with their information and travel preferences. AITD uses the data it has on previous reviews, accommodation, and flight availability. Through this, it recommends the best travel plan for them.

This type of learning saves time and energy compared to traditional machine-learning algorithms. Using blockchain, the self-evolving system learns consumers' travel preferences as they emerge. The AITD model becomes more accurate as of the number of participants. When data on Tripedia grows, it will make travel plans more personalized than ever.

TRIP Tokens

The TRIP coin is the heart of the Tripedia Ecosystem. TRIP tokens can be used for transportation, lodging, and other travel-related items and services. Earning TRIP tokens is as simple as sharing travel resources and knowledge. The bigger the number of Tripedia members, the more prevalent this sharing grows, resulting in a greater demand for TRIP tokens.

Tripedia's dApp allows the users to complete one-click payments quickly. Afterwards, the platform automatically uploads data to the chain. While doing so, the customer will receive TRIP tokens as a reward for contributing data. Tripedia adopts the decentralized OTA mode. Customer payments are transferred directly to suppliers' wallets in real-time. This way, suppliers don't have to worry about long payment delays.

The unified API interface of the model also allows investors to connect tokens. The connection is both reliable and straightforward. Travel-related items from different public chains can also be transferred to Tripedia. It allows the circulation of other tokens and expands the boundaries of Tripedia.

About Tripedia

Tripedia is a blockchain-based ecosystem that promises to overhaul and optimize the travel industry. Their goal is to provide tourism market participants with a platform, allowing everyone to participate equally in sharing and trading information. You can find more information on the platform;

