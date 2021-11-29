Subsea 7 share repurchases

Luxembourg – 29 November 2021 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced transactions made in accordance with its share repurchase programme during the week commencing 22 November 2021. In the period from 22 November until 26 November Subsea 7 S.A. repurchased a total of 1,109,115 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 68.0678 per share.

Date on which the share repurchase programme was announced: 25 July 2019, with a two-year extension announced on 16 April 2021.

The duration of the share repurchase programme: until 14 April 2023.

Overview of transactions Dates Aggregated daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average share price per day

(NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 22 November 2021 220,000 67.5300 14,856,600 23 November 2021 239,000 69.0235 16,496,617 24 November 2021 236,309 69.1974 16,351,968 25 November 2021 170,806 69.2936 11,835,763 26 November 2021 243,000 65.6545 15,954,044 Previously disclosed share repurchases under the programme (accumulated) 1,832,968 57.5137 105,420,762 Accumulated under the share repurchase programme 2,942,083 61.4924 180,915,753 The issuer’s holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, Subsea 7 S.A. owns a total of 3,124,050 of its own shares, corresponding to 1.04% of the issued share capital of Subsea 7 S.A. Total shares in issue, including treasury shares, were 300,000,000.







Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the share repurchase programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at

www.newsweb.no.





**************************************************************************

Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry. We create sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

**************************************************************************

Contact for enquiries:

Katherine Tonks

Head of Investor Relations

Tel +44 20 8210 5568

katherine.tonks@subsea7.com

www.subsea7.com

Attachments