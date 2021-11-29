Webinar with the Secretary for Geology, Mining and Mineral Transformation for Brazil

29 November 2021

Serabi participates in webinar with the Secretary for Geology, Mining and Mineral Transformation for Brazil

Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, advises that Mike Hodgson, CEO of Serabi participated in a webinar organised by the British Chamber of Commerce in Brazil, “Investment perspectives in the Brazilian Mining Sector” held on Friday 26 November 2021.

The event was hosted by the British Chamber of Commerce (Britcham) and featured Pedro Paulo Diaz Mesquita, the National Secretary of Geology, Mining and Mineral Transformation. Mike Hodgson, was part of the three person panel alongside the Secretary.

The event can be viewed using the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hNaJrEcmDkc&t=673s.

