Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the second tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2021 was announced: 27 October 2021.

The duration of the second tranche of the buy-back programme: 27 October 2021 to 31 January 2022.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, but maximum total consideration for the second tranche: USD 330,000,000.

From 22 November 2021 until 26 November 2021, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,029,554 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 224.3195 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK 22 November 207,476 221.9377 46,046,746.25 23 November 208,177 221.5492 46,121,447.81 24 November 202,070 228.3020 46,132,985.14 25 November 201,545 229.4483 46,244,157.62 26 November 210,286 220.6693 46,403,664.42 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the second tranche of the 2021 programme (accumulated)



3,336,579 225.2118 751,436,969.28 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the first tranche of the 2021 programme (accumulated)



4,575,502 189.5059 867,084,609.04 Total buy-backs under the 2021 programme 8,941,635 206.8381 1,849,470,579.56



Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 20,837,759 own shares, corresponding to 0.64% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations

Peter Hutton, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+44 7881 918 792 (mobile)

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+ 47 412 60 584 (mobile)





Attachments