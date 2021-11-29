Quadient Introduces New Mail Outsourcing Capabilities for its Cloud-Based Platform Quadient® Impress in France, in Partnership with Tessi

English French

Paris, November 29, 2021



Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today the availability of new mail delivery services in France, expanding the capabilities of Quadient® Impress, its cloud-based document automation platform for small and medium businesses (SMBs).

In addition to Neotouch, Quadient's market leading hybrid mail solution, French customers now also benefit from an enhanced set of functionalities with Impress, to optimize the preparation and delivery of their most important communications, from general correspondence to electronic invoicing. With the new mail outsourcing capabilities, Quadient Impress users in France can upload documents, automate the preparation of their communications and send them through postal mail as well as all types of digital channels: e-mail, SMS and web platforms.

To support the new service, Quadient has chosen to partner with Tessi, a global provider of Business Process Services. Tessi has a history of providing state-of-the-art production facilities and a wide range of options in mail delivery, addressing from transactional to marketing communication needs, a high quality of services and high level of data security, with certified processes and procedures.

“Adding mail delivery services to the Quadient Impress platform in France is a strong milestone in our mission to offer a full suite of Intelligent Communication Automation solutions that accelerate SMBs in their transition to more digitalized and automated processes” said Geoffrey Godet, CEO, Quadient. "After the recent launch of new communication preference management capabilities, by choosing Tessi and its high-level production centers, we are proud today to provide our customers with the very best in multi-channel document delivery software."

“At Tessi, we have a long-time partnership with Quadient, not only providing consulting & integration services for its customer experience management solutions, but acting also as a Value-Add Reseller of these solutions, across Western Europe. We are very proud today as we join forces to offer print outsourcing and high-class mail delivery services that will enrich the experience of Quadient Impress customers in France” added Virginie Degeorgis, Managing Director, Tessi.

With the addition of this major feature to the Quadient Impress platform, documents are automatically transferred to Quadient’s mail production facility, where they are printed, sorted, inserted, metered and sent to the post office for distribution. The solution also provides users with a detailed audit trail of the entire document preparation process and ensures important communications meet security and compliance requirements.

Mail outsroucing eliminates time-consuming tasks for mail preparation and delivery, giving users more time to focus on other, higher value-added tasks for their business. Quadient Impress also ensures that the right document is delivered to the right customer, contributing to greater customer satisfaction through improved process integrity, and overall reduction in processing costs.

Learn more about Quadient Impress here: www.quadient.com/impress.



About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit quadient.com.

Contacts for Quadient

Joe Scolaro, Quadient Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore Global Press Relations Manager Account Executive +1-866-883-4260 Ext. 1590 +1-630-964-8500 j.scolaro@quadient.com sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

About Tessi®

Tessi is an international provider of Business Process Services that helps businesses digitise the customer experience. Tessi operates in 14 countries worldwide, has around 11,000 employees and posted 2020 turnover of €413.0 million. Tessi is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B (TES).

Read more at tessi.eu.

Contact for Tessi

Thierry KERDELLANT Sales Director +33 (0)6 33 40 89 32 thierry.kerdellant@tessi.fr

Attachment