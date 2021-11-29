Irish Continental Group plc

Transactions in Own Shares

Irish Continental Group plc announces that it has made purchases of its own shares on the market as follows:

Date of Transaction: 26th November 2021.

Number of Shares: 3,565,000 (three million five hundred and sixty-five thousand) ICG Units, representing 1.91% of the issued share capital

Price: All purchased at €4.25 per ICG Unit.

These shares will be cancelled.

END.

Dublin

29th November 2021