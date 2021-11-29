Irish Continental Group plc
Transactions in Own Shares
Irish Continental Group plc announces that it has made purchases of its own shares on the market as follows:
Date of Transaction: 26th November 2021.
Number of Shares: 3,565,000 (three million five hundred and sixty-five thousand) ICG Units, representing 1.91% of the issued share capital
Price: All purchased at €4.25 per ICG Unit.
These shares will be cancelled.
END.
Dublin
29th November 2021
Enquiries:
Eamonn Rothwell, CEO Tel +353 1 607 5628 Email: info@icg.ie
David Ledwidge, CFO Tel +353 1 607 5628 Email: info@icg.ie
Q4 Public Relations Tel +353 1 475 1444 Email: press@q4pr.ie