The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 31 March 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
shares
|Average purchase
price (DKK)
|Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|1,239,653
|316.53
|392,381,426
|22 November 2021
|50,180
|337.35
|16,928,253
|23 November 2021
|45,000
|337.92
|15,206,504
|24 November 2021
|36,904
|341.50
|12,602,565
|25 November 2021
|35,000
|343.97
|12,038,957
|26 November 2021
|15,000
|336.80
|5,051,967
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,421,737
|319.48
|454,209,672
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 4,013,810 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 5.53% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Attachment