The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 31 March 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, latest announcement 1,239,653 316.53 392,381,426 22 November 2021 50,180 337.35 16,928,253 23 November 2021 45,000 337.92 15,206,504 24 November 2021 36,904 341.50 12,602,565 25 November 2021 35,000 343.97 12,038,957 26 November 2021 15,000 336.80 5,051,967 Accumulated under the programme 1,421,737 319.48 454,209,672

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 4,013,810 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 5.53% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.



