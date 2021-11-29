Boyden Canada Appoints Mary-Katherine Bouchard Partner, Boosting Financial Services in Montréal

Montreal, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries, is delighted to announce the appointment of Mary-Katherine Bouchard as Partner in its Montréal office. Mary-Katherine joins Boyden’s global financial services practice providing expertise to clients in the city’s booming fintech ecosystem as well as other sectors undergoing transformation.

“We are delighted to be reunited with Mary-Katherine, a much-admired former colleague and now partner at Boyden,” commented Roger T. Duguay, Global Practice Leader, CEO & Board Services and Managing Partner, Canada. “Boyden is one of the largest executive search firms in Montréal. We have achieved consistent growth across Canada, hiring prominent experts, next generation and diverse talent in senior-level search. Our strong connections in the market and deep financial services experience enable us to contribute to the impressive growth and investment in Montréal, helping clients to excel amid fierce competition for talent.”

With over 15 years’ experience as an executive search consultant, Mary-Katherine is known as an exceptional ambassador for her clients. She will help organizations secure the right leadership in growth industries as Boyden responds to surging demand for CEOs and other C-suite leaders in a buoyant economy.

“I am thrilled to be joining a team that has its finger on the pulse of the market. Boyden is a leading brand in multigenerational, diverse leadership talent, mission-critical for clients pursuing opportunities in the evolving global economy,” added Mary-Katherine Bouchard, Partner, Boyden Canada. “I have been impressed by the firm’s leading role in the market and look forward to collaborating with colleagues across Canada and worldwide”.

Mary-Katherine was previously with a global executive search firm in Montréal, where she worked with clients in financial services, technology, retail and media. Prior to her recruitment career she worked in the television industry as a scriptwriter and documentary director, contributing to many award-winning productions. Bilingual in English and French, Mary-Katherine holds a B.Sc. from the University of Montréal.

Boyden Canada has a reputation for delivering on high-profile searches and placing top executives for well-known companies such as Lightspeed, Top Hat, Luxury Retreats (now Airbnb), Lion Electric, Bank of Canada and Inovia Capital. Chris Arsenault, Partner and Co-Founder of venture capital firm Inovia says, “We are delighted to see Boyden going from strength to strength. The right leadership is critical to value creation; in this hyper-growth market we need talent experts with an insightful understanding of our business. Boyden is really in tune with the market. They are astute ambassadors and have an exceptional understanding of client needs”.

About Boyden

