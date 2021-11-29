Financial Information in 2022

English Finnish

In 2022, QPR Software Plc will publish its financial information, in Finnish and English, as follows:

Financial Statements Bulletin 2021: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Annual Report 2021, in Finnish and English: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Interim Report January – March 2022: Friday, April 22, 2022

Half-year Financial Report January – June 2022: Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Interim Report January – September 2022: Friday, October 21, 2022

The Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.





