The report also covers market projections to 2026. The market is broken down into North America (the U.S., Mexico and Canada); Europe (Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain and the Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea and the Rest of Asia-Pacific); South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and the Rest of South America; and the Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and the Rest of the Middle East and Africa).



Report Includes:

- 70 tables

- An updated overview of the global market for digital health technologies

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Evaluation of the current market size, revenue forecast (in USD millions) for digital health technologies, and corresponding market share analysis by technology, application and region

- Latest information on major market dynamics (DROs), technology advancements, industry structure, government regulations, and other macroeconomic factors affecting the MedTech industry

- Highlights of emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand for digital health technologies, and impact of COVID-19 on the progress of this market

- Identification of the companies best positioned to meet this demand owing to their proprietary technologies, product developments and other growth strategies

- Insight into the key mergers and acquisitions, company value share analysis and competitive intensity of relevant market players

Profile descriptions of the industry leading participants, including Allscripts Healthcare, Cerner Corp., Cognizant Products, Epic Systems, GE, and IBM Corp.



Summary:

Digital health technologies involve the use of computers and devices that provide suppliers with a more all-encompassing perspective on patient well-being through faster access to more accurate information. They also give patients more control over their well-being.



In this report, market sizing and analysis has been provided through segmenting the market into technology and region. The technology market is further divided into four sub-segments.



- Digital health systems.

- Electronic health records/electronic medical records (EHR/EMR).

- E-prescribing systems.



- MHealth.

- MHealth applications.

- Wearables.



- Tele-healthcare.

- Telemedicine.

- Video consulting.

- Remote monitoring and diagnostics.

- Others.



- Health analytics.

- Descriptive.

- Predictive.

- Prescriptive.



The global market for digital health technologies is expected to grow from $REDACTED billion in 2020 to $REDACTED billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% during the 2021-2026 foreca st period.

