The carbomer market is further segmented by type: Carbomer 940, Carbomer 980, Carbomer 934 and other. The market is segmented into end-use applications: pharmaceuticals, personal care, cosmetics and others.



Global markets are presented for carbomer applications, along with growth forecasts through 2026.Estimates of sales value are based on prices in the supply chain.



Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined.International aspects are analyzed for all global regions, applications and grades of carbomer.



Profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.



This report considers the impact of COVID-19.In 2020, the growth rate of every industry around the world was impacted by the pandemic.



The COVID-19 pandemic halted progress in every economy. In addition to lock down, various governments also implemented measures to contain the economic slowdown.



The carbomer market is further segmented by application: personal care and cosmetics, pharmaceutical industry and others. This market is divided into different grades of carbomer: Carbomer 940, Carbomer 980, Carbomer 934 and others.



Report Includes:

- 41 data tables and 26 additional tables

- An overview of the global carbomer market

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Evaluation and forecast the global carbomer market size both in value and volumetric terms, and their corresponding market share analysis by application, grade, and geographic region

- Identification of key market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market

- Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Germany, China, Japan and the U.K.

- Highlights of the market potential for carbomer and description of advance techniques offered in carbomer market

- Description of evolution, structure, properties, types, and manufacturing process of carbomer and information on certifications required for the carbomer manufacturing

- Insight into the company share analysis of carbomer market, along with selected strategic moves, product offerings and emerging trends in the market

- Company profiles of the major global players, including Ashland, BASF, Evonik, Lubrizol, SNF Floerger and Sumitomo Seika



Summary:

This report studies the carbomer market in terms of value and volume.The report is a study of the carbomer market with an in-depth analysis of four regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World.



The report is also a study of the global carbomer market, segmented by application and grade.End users include the personal care and cosmetic industry, the pharmaceutical industry and others (including home cleaner applications).



The by grade segment includes Carbomer 940, Carbomer 980, Carbomer 934 and others (includes Carbomer 941, Carbomer U20, U21 and other NF grade carbomers).In 2020, the global carbomer market reached a value of $REDACTED.



The market is expected to grow to $REDACTED by 2026. The major driver for the carbomer market is increasing demand in the pharmaceutical industry and high growth with increasing use of hand sanitizers and an upsurge in the demand for disinfectants and cleansers.



During the forecast period (2021-2026), Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest region in the global carbomer market (with REDACTED of the market), followed by North America.However, China is the largest consumer of carbomer, followed by India.



However, Asia-Pacific is growing at a faster pace due to the high use of carbomer in personal care and cosmetics.Carbomer polymers are widely used in personal care and pharmaceutical industries.



These products serve as rheology modifiers, stabilizers, suspending agents, tablet binders and more.COVID-19 brings carbomer demand in pharmaceutical applications (hand sanitizer).



Its use in home cleaner applications is also increasing as disinfectants and cleanser use increase.



In terms of regional volume, Asia-Pacific was the dominant region in 2020, followed by North America. In terms of annual demand, Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer of carbomer; personal care and cosmetic products are mainly manufactured in China, followed by India and Europe. Demand for carbomer is growing across applications; much of the growth in these markets can be attributed to -

- Carbomer ingredients are used in pharmaceutical applications: hand sanitizer gels, eye drop gels and personal care applications, such as cream, moisturizing lotions, masks, scrubs, etc.

- Increased demand for medicines, cosmetics and skin/hair care products augments the carbomer industry, giving it a long shelf life.

- An upsurge in the consumption of men’s cosmetic products is expected to drive growth of carbomers.



The demand for carbomer in end-use industries is low compared to other emulsifiers, which is a hinderance to growth in the carbomer market. Instability in the price of raw materials and strict regulations restrain market growth.



Mainly, carbomer is used by the personal care and cosmetic industries as a rheology modifier, stabilizer, suspending agent, tablet binder and more.

