Global Markets for Vaccine Technologies

This report includes only human vaccines; animal vaccines haven’t been considered in this report.



This study looks at research and development (R&D) spending, increasing competition and new technologies, which are giving direction to the market. These advancements, new product launches and changing lifestyles are influencing future market growth.



Company merger acquisition strategies and collaborations are also covered in this report. Additionally, this study discusses the strengths and weaknesses of each strategy type, considering new technologies, growing competition, and changing customer needs.



The market has been analyzed based on the application of current vaccines. Categories considered in this report include pneumococcal vaccines; diphtheria, tetanus vaccines; HPV vaccines, MMR vaccines and other vaccines including rotavirus vaccines, influenza vaccines, hepatitis B vaccines, chickenpox vaccines, polio vaccines, BCG, and yellow fever vaccines.



This study details market growth among vaccine manufacturers and end users.Genomic research centers, academic institutions, government and private laboratories and various hospital settings.



Pharmaceutical, diagnostic and biotechnology companies and physicians will find this study to be of interest.



This report provides useful information to all market players, potential entrants, government agencies and other interested parties. As the report covers geographic regions in detail, companies interested in expanding geographic reach will also find this study useful.



Report Includes:

- 32 data tables and 54 additional tables

- An updated review of the global market for vaccine technologies within the biopharmaceutical industry

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Evaluation and forecast the overall vaccine technologies market size (in USD millions), and corresponding market share analysis by technology, disease indication, age and geographic region

- Identification of present and future strategies within the vaccine technology market and examination of vaccines for both humans and animals

- Highlights of market opportunities for this innovation-driven vaccine technologies market, and the major regions and countries involved in market developments and their immunization schedule

- Discussion of government regulations and policies, patent analyses and upcoming technologies, R&D activities related to the vaccine technology industry

- Emphasis on COVID-19 pandemic impact on the present and future vaccines market, major COVID-19 vaccine candidates under development, and impact of outbreak on vaccine supplies

- Profile descriptions of the leading vaccine manufacturers/suppliers, including Abbott Laboratories, Bharat Biotech International Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck & Co. Inc, Sanofi Pasteur SA, and Panacea Biotec Ltd.



Summary:

The global market for vaccine technologies was worth $REDACTED billion in 2020.The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED%, to reach $REDACTED billion by 2026.



Growth in thevaccine market is anticipated on the basis of technological advancements.Advancements will occur inregard to the development of novel vaccines towards emerging infectious diseases, cancers and allergies.



Continuous improvements in vaccine design, delivery technologies and manufacturing will alsoboost market growth.



The global vaccine technologies market is segmented in this report by technology, disease, age, and region.



Reasons for Doing this Study:

Vaccines are widely-used preventive pharmaceutical products that are increasingly adopted, worldwide.Globally, the menace of infectious and non-infectious disease creates demand for different types of vaccines.



Vaccination is one of the most cost-effective ways to reduce the global disease load.The overall increase in infectious and noninfectious diseases, growing population, technological advancements and continuous innovations create considerable scope for the vaccine technologies market.



The resurgence of vaccine-preventable diseases and the emergence of new pandemics and immunization programs in emerging economies influence the global vaccine market. This report is designed to be a critical decision-making tool for the intended audience, which includes vaccine market players, potential market entrants and other professionals involved with or interested in immunology and vaccine-preventable diseases.

