Ceridian and Costa Coffee Win Transformation Project of the Year

LONDON, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, today announced it received the Transformation Project of the Year award by the Global Payroll Association (GPA) for its work with Costa Coffee, the UK’s favourite high-street coffee retailer.



“Following our recent acquisition by Coca-Cola, we set ambitious growth targets as we scaled the business, and Ceridian supported our complex HR and compliance needs every step of the way,” said Andy Ratcliffe, Global Head of People Shared Services, Costa Coffee. “With Dayforce, we have a solid foundation to maintain business continuity, and can ensure our Team Members are set up for success to deliver a superior experience to our customers.”

With over 2,500 coffee shops across the UK, Costa Coffee uses Dayforce, Ceridian’s flagship cloud platform, to manage its HR, payroll, and recruitment processes. Since implementation, Costa Coffee experienced a 100% adoption rate of Dayforce, which represents over 12,000 daily active users accessing Dayforce to trade shifts, update schedules, and complete timesheets. As new workplace realities continue to create significant compliance complexities, Dayforce is configured with Costa Coffee’s HR policies to help ensure team members are paid accurately and on time.

“We are honoured to receive this award highlighting our deep industry expertise and ability to drive transformative business outcomes for customers,” said Wendy Muirhead, Vice President, Ceridian Europe. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with Costa Coffee which allows us to deliver intelligent solutions and succeed in the increasingly fluid, borderless, always-on world of work.”

Costa Coffee will join other Ceridian customers and thought leaders at Ceridian World Tour, which comes to London on November 30. Leaders and experts from around the world will share their viewpoints, insights, and experiences shaping the future of work. To register for Ceridian World Tour London, visit: Ceridian.com/WorldTour/London.

About Ceridian



Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.



Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce , our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimise management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organisations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian .

Media Contact:

Fahd Pasha

Fahd.Pasha@Ceridian.com

647-417-2136