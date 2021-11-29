The smart diapers market is estimated to be USD 646 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1,531 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2021 to 2026

New York, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smart Diapers Market With Covid-19 Impact Analysis, by End-Use, Technology And Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06187153/?utm_source=GNW

By technology, the Bluetooth sensors segment accounted for the largest technology share of the smart diapers market.The large share can be attributed to the increase in awareness among the consumers regarding Bluetooth sensors as compared to RFID tags.



Also, diapers enhanced with Bluetooth sensors is a fully commercialized product and many major diaper companies have added it to their product portfolios.



Adults is the fastest end-user segment of the smart diapers market

By end-use, the adult segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026.The rising adoption of smart diapers in developed countries and the increase in the geriatric population across the globe are expected to drive further the demand for smart diapers in adult end-use segment.



This high growth can also be attributed due to the adoption of smart diapers in healthcare institutions, clinics, and nursing homes, which positively impacts the market’s growth.



Asia Pacific regional segment is expected to be the fastest-growing market for smart diapers

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for smart diapers during the forecast period, in terms of value.The market for these Diapers in Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow rapidly based on n the developments taking place in the residential and infrastructure industry.



The growth of the Asia Pacific smart diapers market is expected to be primarily driven by the aging population.According to the WHO data, by 2025, 18% of the Asian population will be above 65 years old.



This is an increase of 11% from the 2010 levels and is expected to generate huge opportunities and propel the demand for the smart diapers market.



Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 35% and Tier 3 – 35%

• By Designation: C Level – 30%, D Level – 60%, and Others – 10%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 40%, North America – 30%, Europe – 20% and Rows – 10%



Furthermore, as part of qualitative analysis, the research provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also discusses competitive strategies adopted by varied market players, such as Procter & Gamble (US), Kimberly-Clark (US), Simavita (Australia), Ontex (Belgium), Essity Aktiebolag (publ) (Sweden), Abena (Denmark), Sinopulsar (Taiwan), Wonderkin Co. (Honk Kong), Vandrico Solutions Inc (Canada), ATZ Global Co. Ltd. (Bangkok), and DigiSense (Israel), IMEC (Belgium), Shanghai HuaYuan Electronic Co., Ltd (China), and Smardii Inc. (US), CviCloud Corporation (Taiwan), ElderSens (US).



