Global Aircraft Wheels and Brakes Market Analysis 2021, Featuring Key Players Beringer Aero, Honeywell International, Safran, Meggitt and Collins Aerospace

The global aircraft wheels and brakes market is expected to grow from US$ 7,471.74 million in 2021 to US$ 12,142.18 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The demand for wheels and brakes among aircraft manufacturers is strongly increasing. However, most of the contracts are awarded to well-established players. Additionally, the manufacturing of these wheels and brakes requires compliance with several standards set by the governing authorities. This involves obtaining various certifications and significant investments in R&D, which restricts the entrance of the new players in the field. Thus, the threat to business of new entrants is high in the current scenario.

However, with the rise in aircraft production volume, the emergence of new players is foreseen. This is expected to lower the threat to new entrants as several smaller or mid-sized aircraft manufacturers would be procuring their wheels and brakes from new entrants offering advanced technology wheels and brakes at a competitive price.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Aircraft Wheels and Brakes Market

During the COVID-19 outbreak, the entire commercial aviation industry came to a halt with minimal resources to foresee the future. Several production units in the US, France, Russia, and China were temporarily paused in order to adhere to the government rules related to lockdown and physical distancing. The aircraft manufacturers witnessed 30-50% reduction in demand for most of the aircraft models, especially for commercial aircraft models. The lower aircraft production and assembly has affected the demand for aircraft wheels, brakes, and braking system, resulting in loss in revenue generation. This factor has negatively impacted the growth of the aircraft wheels and brakes market.



Moreover, the strategy to retire various wide body jets and narrow body jets by different airlines across the world to reduce operational costs has been adversely affecting the aviation aftermarket industry. This is also expected to weaken the demand for wheels and brakes in the coming years.



Market Drivers

Increasing Use of Durable, Lightweight, Sturdy Carbon Brakes

Growing Demand for Passenger Airline Services

Market Restraints

Recall of B737 Max and Discontinuation of A380 and B747 Manufacturing

Market Opportunities

Burgeoning Demand for MRO Activities in Emerging Economies

Future Trends

Electric Brakes and Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Wheels



