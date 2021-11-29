The ASEAN and North Asian Point of Care/Rapid Diagnostics market size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 2.0 billion in 2021 to USD 3.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.0%

New York, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "ASEAN and North Asian Point of Care/Rapid Diagnostics Market by Product, Technique, User - Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06187152/?utm_source=GNW





Infectious Disease Diagnostics are the largest product segment in the ASEAN and North Asian Point of Care/Rapid Diagnostics market

Based on product, the ASEAN and North Asian Point of Care/Rapid Diagnostics market is segmented into Infectious Disease Diagnostics, Glucose Monitoring, Cancer Marker Testing, Cardiometabolic Monitoring, Cholesterol Testing, Coagulation Monitoring, Hematology Testing, Urinalysis, Drugs-of-abuse Testing, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing, Fecal Occult Testing and other PoC Diagnostic products.Infectious diseases are expected to account for the largest share of the ASEAN and North Asian Point of Care/Rapid Diagnostics market in 2021.



Infectious disease diagnostics dominate the ASEAN and North Asian Point of Care/Rapid Diagnostics market owing to greater patient population and extensive market availability.

Molecular Diagnostics is estimated to be having the highest demand in the technology segment in the ASEAN and North Asian Point of Care/Rapid Diagnostics market

On the basis of technology, the ASEAN and North Asian Point of Care/Rapid Diagnostics market is segmented into Lateral Flow Assays, Immunoassays, Molecular Diagnostics, Microfluidics, Rapid Testing and Dipsticks. Molecular diagnostic technologies are projected to experience higher demand owing to supportive regulations, techno-commercial advantages, and rising public awareness.



South Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan are among the top ASEAN countries to dominate the point of care diagnostics market.



The ASEAN and North Asian Point of Care/Rapid Diagnostics market is segmented into South Korea, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia.During the forecast period of 2021 to 2026, South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan will dominate the point of care diagnostics market.



The high growth in this regional market is majorly attributed to factors such as the growing demand for accurate and early diagnostic methodologies.



Breakdown of Primaries:

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–55%; Tier 2–20%; and Tier 3–25%

• By Designation: C Level–40%; Directors–35%; and Others–25%

• By Country: South Korea–14%; Singapore–11%; Malaysia–11%; Indonesia–10%; Taiwan–10%; and Others–44%



The major players operating in the ASEAN and North Asian Point of Care/Rapid Diagnostics market are Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Abbott Laboratories (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Sysmex (Japan), Cardinal Health (US), Quidel (US), GE Healthcare (US) EKF Diagnostics (UK), bioMérieux SA (France), Accubiotech (China), PTS Diagnostics (US), Chembio Diagnostics (US) Trinity Biotech (Ireland), Johnson and Johnson(US), Sekisui Diagnostics (US), Nova Biomedical (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (US) and Bio-Techne (US).

Product launches & approvals, mainly owing to the COVID-19 pandemic were the key strategies adopted by market players to achieve growth in the market.



Research Coverage:

This report studies the ASEAN and North Asian Point of Care/Rapid Diagnostics market based on product, technology, end user and country.The major market drivers and restraints are also covered in this report.



It analyzes opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market, and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions.



Why Buy this Report?

1. The report identifies and addresses the key markets for the ASEAN and North Asian Point of Care/Rapid Diagnostics market, which would help equipment manufacturers and service providers review the growth in demand.

2. The report helps system providers understand the pulse of the market and provides insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

3. The report will help key players understand the strategies of their competitors better and help them in making better strategic decisions.

