Global Telecom Service Assurance Market is Forecast to Reach USD 8.45 billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 8.8%

The Global Telecom Service Assurance Market is estimated to be USD 5.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8.45 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.8%.
Key factors such as the rising number of smartphone subscribers across the globe have led to a tremendous rise in data traffic, which has led to a need for Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) solutions to manage this demand. Therefore telecom operators are adopting these solutions to automate the services to manage the high customer churn rate and reduce costs so as to provide optimum services and a positive customer experience.
Also, the implementation of Subscriber Data Management (SDN) and Network function virtualization (NFV) aims for higher agility in these services with the integration of advanced technologies. All these factors are contributing to the growth of the market for telecom service assurance solutions.
However, the data privacy concerns, the resistance towards the adoption of newer technologies, and the cost complexities involved in upgrading the legacy systems are few factors likely to hinder the growth of the market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increase in the Number of Cellular/Mobile Subscribers
- Large-Scale Implementation of SDN and NFV
- Need for High Optimization and Increased Cost Savings
- Growing Need of Operators to Automate Network Operations due to High Customer Churn
Restraints
- Data Privacy Issues
- Resistance to Adoption of New Technologies
- Complexity and Cost Involved in Upgrading Traditional Network Infrastructure
Opportunities
- Increased Competition in The Developed Regions
- Exponential Growth in The Global IP Traffic and Cloud Traffic
- Growing Complexities in Communication Network Ecosystem by IoT and 5G Technologies
- Launch of VoWiFi Services by Telecom Operators to Protect Their Lucrative Voice Businesses
Challenges
- Lack of Support and Integration Concerns Across Multiple Vendors and Technologies
- In-House Service Assurance Solutions Used by Service Providers
Segments Covered
Global Telecom Service Assurance Market, By Solution
- Products
- Fault and Event Management
- Performance Management
- Quality and Service Management
- Intelligent Assurance and Analytics
- Services
- Professional Services
- Managed Services
Global Telecom Service Assurance Market, By Deployment
- Cloud
- On-premises
Global Telecom Service Assurance Market, By Organization Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
Global Telecom Service Assurance Market, By Operator Type
- Mobile Operator
- Fixed Operator
Global Telecom Service Assurance Market, By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market including parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Companies Mentioned
- Broadcom (CA Technologies)
- Ericsson
- HPE Company
- NEC Corporation
- Nokia Corporation
- Accenture
- Amdocs Inc.
- Comarch S.A.
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- IBM Corp
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Tata Consultancy Services
- Mycom Osi
- Netscout
- Oracle Corporation
- Spirent Communications Plc.
- Teoco Corporation
- Intracom Telecom
- Radcom
- Anritsu
- Vmware
- Centina Systems
- Enghouse Networks
- Viavi Solutions
- Comviva
- Mobileum
