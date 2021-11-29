Global Telecom Service Assurance Market is Forecast to Reach USD 8.45 billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 8.8%

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Telecom Service Assurance Market (2021-2026) by Solution, Deployment, Organization Size, Operator Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Telecom Service Assurance Market is estimated to be USD 5.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8.45 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.8%.



Key factors such as the rising number of smartphone subscribers across the globe have led to a tremendous rise in data traffic, which has led to a need for Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) solutions to manage this demand. Therefore telecom operators are adopting these solutions to automate the services to manage the high customer churn rate and reduce costs so as to provide optimum services and a positive customer experience.

Also, the implementation of Subscriber Data Management (SDN) and Network function virtualization (NFV) aims for higher agility in these services with the integration of advanced technologies. All these factors are contributing to the growth of the market for telecom service assurance solutions.



However, the data privacy concerns, the resistance towards the adoption of newer technologies, and the cost complexities involved in upgrading the legacy systems are few factors likely to hinder the growth of the market.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Increase in the Number of Cellular/Mobile Subscribers

Large-Scale Implementation of SDN and NFV

Need for High Optimization and Increased Cost Savings

Growing Need of Operators to Automate Network Operations due to High Customer Churn

Restraints

Data Privacy Issues

Resistance to Adoption of New Technologies

Complexity and Cost Involved in Upgrading Traditional Network Infrastructure

Opportunities

Increased Competition in The Developed Regions

Exponential Growth in The Global IP Traffic and Cloud Traffic

Growing Complexities in Communication Network Ecosystem by IoT and 5G Technologies

Launch of VoWiFi Services by Telecom Operators to Protect Their Lucrative Voice Businesses

Challenges

Lack of Support and Integration Concerns Across Multiple Vendors and Technologies

In-House Service Assurance Solutions Used by Service Providers

Segments Covered



Global Telecom Service Assurance Market, By Solution

Products

Fault and Event Management

Performance Management

Quality and Service Management

Intelligent Assurance and Analytics

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Global Telecom Service Assurance Market, By Deployment

Cloud

On-premises

Global Telecom Service Assurance Market, By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Global Telecom Service Assurance Market, By Operator Type

Mobile Operator

Fixed Operator

Global Telecom Service Assurance Market, By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Companies Mentioned

Broadcom (CA Technologies)

Ericsson

HPE Company

NEC Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Accenture

Amdocs Inc.

Comarch S.A.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corp

Cisco Systems Inc.

Tata Consultancy Services

Mycom Osi

Netscout

Oracle Corporation

Spirent Communications Plc.

Teoco Corporation

Intracom Telecom

Radcom

Anritsu

Vmware

Centina Systems

Enghouse Networks

Viavi Solutions

Comviva

Mobileum

