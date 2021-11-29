North America Waterjet Cutting Machine Market Report 2021, Featuring Key Players Colfax, Lincoln Electric Holdings, Omax, WARDJet and Semyx Cutting Solutions

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Waterjet Cutting Machine Market Report 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Waterjet Cutting Machine Market is forecast to witness market growth of 5.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027).

A key element which has affected the adoption of Waterjet cutting machines in every sector is advancements in technology and innovation in cutting equipment. Some of the major advancements that help end-users fuel their productivity and generate precise cutting operations are micro and 3D Waterjet cutting machines (WCMs) and robotic WCMs. Aerospace, electronics, textile, and automotive industries are offered robotic Waterjet cutting automation solutions by WARDJet, an Ohio-based Waterjet cutting manufacturer to produce weld test samples.

North America has always been a leading region and remains at the forefront of adopting advanced and new technology. North America is the leading region in the global Waterjet cutting market. The market for Waterjet cutting machines has been driven due to the rise in a number of industries. Moreover, as the aerospace and the mining industries are growing in the North American region due to this the demand for Waterjet cutting machines is also rising.

These machines are the easiest way to cut or style different materials. As North America is a leading region due to which the industries prevailing in this region are adopting various new-age technologies. The regional Waterjet cutting machine market is flourishing on account of the factors such as supportive government policies and growing industries in the region.

In North America, the United States is the major country for Waterjet cutting machines (WCMs). Waterjet cutting is expected to have a high demand in a variety of applications, including packaging, food, robotics, beverage, and tobacco, which is expected to eventually drive the regional market throughout the forecast period.

The US market dominated the North America Waterjet Cutting Machine Abrasive Market by Country 2020, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2027; thereby, achieving a market value of $240.2 million by 2027.

The Canadian market is experiencing a CAGR of 7.5% during (2021 - 2027). Additionally, the Mexican market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.6% during (2021 - 2027).

Based on Type, the market is segmented into Abrasive and Pure. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Automotive, Metal Fabrication, Electronics, Mining, Aerospace & Defense and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Type

Abrasive

Pure

By Application

Automotive

Metal Fabrication

Electronics

Mining

Aerospace & Defense

Others

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Colfax Corporation

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Omax Corporation (Hypertherm)

Flow International (Shape Technologies Group Company)

Koike Aronson, Inc. (Koike Sanso Kogyo Co., ltd.)

WARDJet (AXYZ Automation Group)

TECHNI Waterjet (GMM S.p.A)

Hornet Cutting Systems

Water Jet Sweden (Vega Ronneby AB)

Semyx Cutting Solutions

